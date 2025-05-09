Tom Cruise's Involvement with Church of Scientology Could Be a Roadblock in His Relationship with Ana de Armas: Report

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are the new it couple of Hollywood! However, sources have informed the Daily Mail that they have hit a minor roadblock in their relationship. The Mission: Impossible actor is known for being a part of the controversial organization, the Church of Scientology.

Meanwhile, the Spanish actress was raised in a devout Catholic family in Cuba and continues to follow her Christian values. An insider claimed that the Blade Runner 2049 actress knows her Catholic family won’t be on board with the relationship, but she’s willing to give it a shot nonetheless.

“Ana is enamored with Tom, but her friends are torn, and her family has concerns too,” the source said. “His Scientologist beliefs are not a deal-breaker for Ana. She knows her family wouldn't approve.”

The Oscar-nominated actress and Cruise have reportedly discussed their differing religious beliefs, and Ana wants to give the relationship a chance. She knows her family may not accept Cruise because of his beliefs, but “she is her own woman.”

The couple was recently seen attending David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash at Notting Hill's Core restaurant on Saturday, May 3. “They are spending so much time together, and Tom has feelings for her. She is Tom's type,” a source told the Daily Mail.

That same weekend, they were spotted getting off Cruise’s helicopter at an airport in London. The outlet also claimed that the Top Gun: Maverick actor is planning to take his girlfriend as his plus-one to the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

He is set to arrive at the festival to premiere Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. However, the outlet couldn’t confirm whether the couple would walk the red carpet together.

Ana had her breakout role in the 2019 film Knives Out, which opened the door to back-to-back blockbuster films like No Time to Die and Blonde. Ana, who portrayed Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.