60 Games to Play with Your Girlfriend And Keep Boredom Away

To create a healthy bond and add a sweet and playful dimension to your relationship, you need a fanciful list of games to play with your girlfriend. Games are the best way to know a different version of yourselves as a couple. They not only foster a deeper connection but also strengthen your bond. Primarily, playing couple games keeps boredom away and acts as a refreshment from the daily hustle and bustle.

Moreover, a fun and casual break is much-needed to keep a spark of your relationship alive and rekindle romance. Be it over text, video call, or in person, through games, you can get to know your girl better. Moreover, engaging in mobile games , video games, board games, and other co-op games can help reduce each other’s stress, enlighten mood, and add colors to your companionship while spicing things up.

As you scroll down, you’ll find a variety of exciting and fun games to play with your girlfriend and plan an out-of-box date. Don’t forget to click cute boyfriend and girlfriend pictures while you enjoy creating ever-lasting memories.

Best Games to Play with Your Girlfriend Online Or Offline

1. Would You Rather

‘Would You Rather’ is a fantastic game to get to know your lady love a little more. All that you need to do is ask silly and light-hearted hypothetical questions. To spice up the conversation, you can begin asking romantic and juicy questions. For instance, you can ask, “Would you rather spend a night with me in a bedroom or at the beach?”

2. Kiss, Marry, Or Kill

To play this game, pick three celebrities, characters, animals, or popular personalities and ask your girlfriend to tell you which one she would hypothetically kiss, marry, or kill. You can take turns to play this game. To spice it up, you can take the names of some of your closest friends or enemies, if any.

3. This Or That

This or That is the easiest game to play with girlfriend during free time over call or text. In this game, you and your girlfriend have to take turns interrogating each other to choose between any two things. It can be a place, personality, or any random thing. Through this game, you will learn about each other’s gaming preferences, dislikes, likes, and valuable relationship lessons.

4. Two Truths And a Lie

In order to let your girlfriend share some fun facts that she would resist sharing naturally, play a game called “Two Truths And a Lie”. You need to come up with three facts about yourself, however, only two of them should be true. Ask your beloved to guess which one is a lie. This game is very easy to play over text as well as in person.

5. Embarras Me

You and your girlfriend have to share something embarrassing. Take turns until you both mutually decide who has the most embarrassing story.

6. 20 Questions

Think of a place, person, or a random thing. Either of you has to ask 20 yes or no questions to guess what you are actually thinking about. If you can’t guess within the 20 questions, you lose.

7. Fortunately Unfortunately

In this game, you and your girlfriend have to frame a story. Anyone of you has to start with a simple sentence. For example, “Today I got a pet dog”. After the first sentence is complete, the next sentences begin with “fortunately” and “unfortunately” alternatively. You can carry on with the game as much as possible until a natural ending point occurs.

8. Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is one of the most fun games to play with your girlfriend as well as a group of friends around. The players have to hold up 10 fingers and take turns saying that they have done something. If the other person has done it, he or she has to put one finger down. The one who puts all fingers down loses the game.

9. Simon Says

Simon says is a popular game that kids play. To play it with your girlfriend, get a little romantic. For example, you can say, “Simon says give me a hug.” The cue here is to say things as quickly as possible to trip your girlfriend up.

10. I Went to the Market

One of the classic memory games to play with your girlfriend online or offline is “I Went to the Market”. The one who begins the game has to say, “I went to the market and bought,” followed by an item. Then, the next one has to repeat the same sentence followed by another item. Carry on the game until any one of you loses track.

11. What if

In order to find out what your girlfriend would do or behave in the most outrageous situation, play “What If”. For added fun and excitement, come up with situations or incidences that would never happen in real life.

Video Games to Play with Your Girlfriend

12. It Takes Two

It Takes Two is a co-op game designed for two players. The game is all about a couple who are transformed into living dolls and you as the players of the game have to find ways to mend their relationship.

13. Just Dance

Just Dance is the best choice if you both love to groove to the beats of the music. It has thousands of song options to dance to and you can ultimately decide who is the better dancer.

14. Mario Kart

To get a little competitive, Mario Kart is the best game for you and your girlfriend. Play as your favorite Super Mario Bros characters and plan to race against each other. Have fun along the fun and tricky race tracks and yell if you fall off the road.

15. Animal Crossing

On a lazy day, enjoy Animal Crossing. You and your girlfriend have to build a virtual island and add on animals, villagers, etc. You can decorate your houses by gathering furniture and other materials. This is yet another cozy and simple video game to play while sitting on a couch.

16. Arcade Games

To enjoy a blast from the past, play games like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong. Find out cool vintage or modern games to play along with each other and reminisce good memories.



17. Guitar Hero

In this game, you both have to pretend as rockstars. Choose any of your favorite rock and pop songs and see who is the better guitarist between you two.

18. Little Big Planet

Little Big Planet is a fun co-op game wherein you can customize your Sackboy characters and go on adventures. You both can play together, discover new worlds, and unlock levels. Collect all the prizes and create your own new level.

19. Don’t Starve Together

This game is a multiplayer game wherein you and your girlfriend will work to craft items and build structures to protect your characters. If you enjoy crafting and building-related games, this one is meant for you.

20. Stardew Valley

If you and your girlfriend wish to play a cozy game, then opt for Stardew Valley. In this game, you play as a farmer and talk to townsfolk. Additionally, you have to take care of the animals, mine for ore, and fish on the beach. You and your partner can cuddle and enjoy this soothing game.

21. Minecraft

If your girlfriend is new to the world of video games, then begin with Minecraft, as it contains a little bit of everything. From exploring and mining to decorating your house, you can play it all.

22. We Were Here

In We Were Here, you and your girlfriend have to take on different roles and complete different tasks. It is best to play this game away from each other, maybe from different rooms, where you can't see or hear each other. You must work together to solve puzzles while being trapped inside an abandoned castle. It is a great bonding exercise to increase teamwork. While playing, you can still connect on a call.



23. Fortnite

If you both love battle games then Fortnite is an excellent choice to make. In this game, you and your girlfriend can team up and take out other players. If you guys are equally competitive then think of taking out each other first. Overall, this game is a great way to strengthen your bond.

Cute Boyfriend And Girlfriend Games

24. Face Don’t Lie

Making funny faces to answer questions is the rule of the game. While asking questions to your girlfriend, you have to sit facing each other. Remember you have to say only ‘yes’ or a ‘no.’ For example, you may ask, “Do you like my fashion style?” For a ‘yes,’ your girlfriend will have to make an expression with their eyes.

25. A Minute Marathon

In this game, you have to set tasks for each other. For instance, drink a bottle of water or a maximum number of push-ups in sixty seconds. The one who completes the task wins the game.

26. Reverse Writing

In this fun and simple game, you have to write down a message in reverse. This is a great method to test your partner’s ability to read the reversed words.

27. Draw An Animal

You and your girlfriend can sit in separate corners and draw an animal you think your partner is similar to. You can draw a puppy for your partner if you find them cute. Once completed, reveal the sketches and have a good laugh.

28. Guess the Food

Blindfold your partner to make them eat something and ask them to guess what it is. Allow your partner to take a sniff to guess what exactly the dish is.

29. Water Balloon Fight

Play a romantic and fun game with your love, especially on a hot summer day. Get competitive, make a scoreboard, and have fun. You have to fill up a bunch of brightly colored balloons with water instead of air until you have a bucketful of weaponry and then start gleefully throwing at each other.

30. Make a Pick

This is a light game to spend some quality time together with your special one. Give your girlfriend two options from a category and ask her to pick one. Ask her to give reasons for making the choice.

31. I Am the King/Queen

Take turns to be a king or a queen for ten minutes. Ask your partner to do anything like dance, sing a song, or prepare a snack.

32. Karaoke

Host your Karaoke version at home. You can sing with your partner, play your favorite songs, and dance together.

33. Love Box

Write some romantic notes and put them in a box. You can write grateful messages and read them out loud randomly.



34. Cook-off Challenge

Set up a friendly cook-off challenge. Prepare each other’s favorite dish and give marks depending on the presentation and taste.

Best Games to Play with Girlfriend That Require No Set-up

35. Charades

Charades is a classic guessing game. You and your girlfriend can take turns acting out famous phrases, movies, songs, shows, characters, or anything at random. The challenge here is that you can’t speak. You have to use gestures and body language to earn points.



36. Staring Contest

If you both are really bored, then you can have a staring contest. Keep the game on until one of you blinks, laughs, or looks away.

37. The Floor Is Lava

You and your lady love have only a few seconds to hop up on the furniture or any carpet. The goal is to move around without touching the floor, pretending to be lava. If you touch it, you are out of the game.

38. Trace Messages on Each Other

To get a little flirty, play this game that involves touching. Use your finger to write messages or draw pictures on each other’s back and guess what was written or drawn.

39. Hide And Seek

Ride down memory lane and play hide and seek. Have fun running around the house or to make it a little difficult, set boundaries.

40. Mad Libs

Mad Libs is a fun and exciting fill-in-the-blank game. You can create the wildest story or download free templates online. Fill in the blanks and try to act the story like a short play.

41. Scavenger Hunt

Leave romantic notes to play a really good scavenger hunt, leading her to a kind gesture or fancy gift.

42. Guess the Song

Play a tune on your phone and make your girlfriend guess the song. Through this game, you can groove and entertain each other.

43. Romantic Tic Tac Toe

When making your Tic Tac Toe board, try adding a romantic activity in each square, like giving your partner a massage, kissing, or hugging. When you place your “X” or “O” on the square, you must do whatever action is listed

44. Roleplaying

Begin creating fun characters for each other. Put together some costumes and accessories, and try to act as the character the whole day. Whoever breaks character first loses.

45. Truth Or Dare

Truth and Dare is a fun game to let your girlfriend spill the beans. You have to choose between answering a question truthfully or completing a dare.

46. Rock Paper Scissors

Rock Paper Scissors is one of the most entertaining games to play with your partner. In fact, this game can be a good decision-maker. For instance, if you and your girlfriend are trying to decide on a movie to watch or a place to visit, you might play Rock Paper Scissors to finalize one.

Board Games to Play With Your Girlfriend

47. Jenga

Jenga is a fun game, however, you can add a touch of romance and make it a little flirty by writing romantic challenges on every block. From preparing breakfast in bed to a quick kiss on the cheek, you can mention it all.

48. Monopoly

Monopoly is a classic board game that you can play against your girlfriend. Build properties, talk about business, and make money during the game. Plus, this game lasts for a long time.

49. We’re Not Really Strangers

We’re Not Really Strangers is a card game to know the long-hidden secrets of your girlfriend. In this game, take turns reading questions written on the cards of different levels.



50. UNO

UNO is one of the most classic games to play with a girlfriend at home. Your goal will be to get rid of all your cards first. However, if you don’t say “Uno!” when you have the last card remaining in your hand, you will have to draw a card.

51. Romantic Scrabble

Get a little mushy and play romantic Scrabble. For instance, when any of you reach a certain number of scores, the other person will either have to kiss or hug. This can be one of the romantic games to play with your girlfriend.

52. Ask Me Anything

To uncover secrets or understand your girlfriend on a deeper level, play Ask Me Anything. It is a card game in which questions are already written. You can also seek the help of questions available online and prepare your set of cards. There are various categories ranging from fun to silly topics to explore. There is also a dating edition of this game to rekindle romance and keep the spark of your relationship spark alive.



53. Poker

Just like UNO, you can play poker with your girlfriend can have a good time calling each other’s bluffs. For a little bit of change and added fun, you can bet on your favorite snacks and beverages.

54. Go Fish

If you and your lady love are in the mood to play something that’s simple yet long-lasting, then play Go Fish. It is a card game wherein your goal is to get 4 matching cards. You have to ask each other to get the card you are looking for. If any one of you has it, you can hand it over. If not, they will say “Go fish!” in which you’ll have to draw a card from the pile. The first person to set down all their cards wins.

55. Bingo

If any of you don’t have ready-made Bingo cards, then begin creating your own version. Fill in random numbers and letters, put it in a bowl, and draw out one. Use a number generator to call them out.

56. Pictionary

This is one of the best co-op games to play with your girlfriend. Choose a card randomly to determine what to draw. The other person then has to guess. If they guess correctly within 1 minute, they get to move forward a step forward on the board.

57. Twister

This game is a fun game to check who has the better balance. The game is quite simple, just spin the spinner to see which color you need to play your arm or leg on without falling over.

58. Connect 4

In this game, you and your girlfriend have to select a set of different colored tokens. You need to drop them into the holes in the game’s board. The one who gets 4 tokens in a row either vertically, horizontally, or diagonally without the other player blocking you wins the game.

59. Chess Or Checkers

Chess or Checkers is one of the easiest and oldest games to pass your time. Between you can your girlfriend, see who can capture the most of the pieces. For a bit of challenge, play Chess and strategize your best moves.

60. Jigsaw Puzzles

Jigsaw puzzles is a game that you can play while conversing. The more pieces, the better the fun and feeling of accomplishment.

With such a list of exciting games to play with your girlfriend, you can spend quality time together. Whether you choose to play a fun texting game or an elaborate video game, you are bound to create lasting memories. Engaging in any type of game will not only strengthen your bond but also help you understand each other in a better yet playful way.

There are a variety of games to connect with your girlfriend. In fact, playing games acts as great conversation starters and prepares you as a couple to embark on a journey of laughter, fun, and romance. So, without any delay, call your girl over or set up a beautiful date night just to play games and have fun.