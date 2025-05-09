5 reasons why we feel Amol Parashar's Gram Chikitsalay mirrors Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat’s rural charm

Gram Chikitsalay, starring Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak, premiered on May 9. Backed by the same creators of Panchayat, the show shares a surprisingly similar soul and vibe to Jitendra Kumar's starrer. With its rural setting, quirky characters, and a relatable protagonist adjusting to village life, the show mirrors much of the charm and humor that made Panchayat a hit.

Despite having its own distinct storyline, Gram Chikitsalay taps into familiar themes and dynamics that will feel strikingly similar to fans of Panchayat. Read on to discover why we see such a strong connection between the two.

5 reasons why Gram Chikitsalay mirrors Panchayat

1. Rural Setting: Both shows are set in small villages, offering an authentic glimpse into rural life and the challenges that come with it.

2. Outsider Perspective: In both shows, the main characters, Dr. Prabhat in Gram Chikitsalay and Abhishek in Panchayat, are outsiders trying to adjust to their new rural surroundings, struggling to fit in and navigate local customs.

3. Quirky Local Characters: In Panchayat, characters like Prahlad Chacha and Vikas provide solid support to Sachiv Ji, offering guidance and loyalty despite their quirks.

Similarly, in Gram Chikitsalay, Phutani Ji (Anandeshwar Dwivedi) and Govind (Akash Makhija) play pivotal roles with their unique personalities. Phutani Ji prefers gossiping and chewing tobacco to work, while Govind’s lovable cluelessness brings warmth to the clinic.

4. A Possible Love Interest: Just like the slow-burn love angle between Sachiv Ji and Rinky in Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay teases a potential romantic development between Dr. Prabhat (Amol Parashar) and Dr. Gargi (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor).

Their dynamic hints at an evolving connection, adding an emotional layer that could blossom in future seasons, much like the subtle build-up in Panchayat over the seasons.

5. Social Issues: Both series subtly comment on the flaws and realities of rural infrastructure, healthcare, and governance, but in a manner that’s never preachy, showing the complexities of rural life through storytelling and character development.

Gram Chikitsalay is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

