Gram Chikitsalay Twitter Review: Check out these 9 tweets before watching Amol Parashar’s new TVF show on Prime Video

Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor star in the comedy-drama Gram Chikitsalay, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 9. Backed by The Viral Fever (TVF), the show tells the story of a city-bred doctor who takes on the daunting task of reviving an abandoned Primary Health Centre in the rural village of Bhatkandi. Since its OTT release, the series has sparked reactions online, with fans flocking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts and reviews.

Gram Chikitsalay has been receiving positive feedback from viewers on X. The heartwarming tale of a city doctor adjusting to life in the rural village of Bhatkandi appears to have struck an emotional chord with fans.

One fan wrote, "Oh come on @TheViralFever you guys made such a good series with just 5 episodes in it, The moment when Prabhat said he is my first patient it was very emotional #GramChikitsalay, @PrimeVideoIN."

One netizen praised the show and wrote, "I just finished watching #GramChikitsalay, and I have to say, it felt incredibly real. TVF has always delivered high-quality content, but this time they’ve created an absolute masterpiece. The characters feel so authentic that it’s hard to believe they’re even acting."

One user shared, "@TheViralFever did it again with #GramChikitsalay. The final episode is heart wrenching. #TVF writing does the magic again."

The cast of Gram Chikitsalay includes Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla's review for Gram Chikitsalay reads, "Gram Chikitsalay might not be a groundbreaking show, but it’s an honest and quietly impactful series that sheds light on the challenges of rural healthcare in India. While it follows a similar tone and structure to Panchayat, it brings a fresh perspective by focusing on the medical side of village life."

Gram Chikitsalay tells the story of Dr. Prabhat, portrayed by Amol Parashar, a city-based doctor who takes on the challenge of reviving a rundown primary health centre in the distant village of Bhatkandi, Jharkhand.

The show captures his transition from urban comforts to rural struggles, as he gradually earns the trust of the villagers and learns to navigate the challenges of grassroots healthcare.