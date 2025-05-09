Aarti Ravi deletes photos with Ravi Mohan and unfollows him on Instagram amidst his public appearance with girlfriend Kenishaa Francis

In a shocking turn of events, Ravi Mohan’s (previously Jayam Ravi) wife has released a statement saying she is accused of being a ‘gold digger.’ Amidst viral videos of Ravi Mohan with his rumored girlfriend Kenishaa Francis, Aarti’s statement on her Instagram account states that the actor has walked away from taking responsibility as a father. Not only that, Aarti has also deleted all the photos of her with Ravi Mohan from Instagram while confirming that they are getting divorced.

Aarti Ravi's statement

Aarti Ravi on Ravi Mohan not taking responsibilities as a father

"My children are 10 and 14. They deserve security, not shock. Stability, not silence. They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them- these are just not oversights. They are wounds."

She has also requested the media and everyone to refrain from calling her Ravi Mohan's ex-wife until divorce proceedings conclude. "This is a mother stepping into a fire, not to fight but to protect."

Who is Kenishaa Francis?

Kenishaa Francis is a singer and spiritual healer. She apparently met Ravi Mohan and started bonding with her during the Ponniyin Selvan 1 success party. She also met him during a few song recordings. Ravi Mohan's alleged girlfriend was also a finalist in a reality show, The Stage. During one of the interviews, she also revealed learning Tarot card, Maha Kali Seichim, which works on helping people who are suffering from black magic and the evil eye. She has also learnt Humkara healing, which disconnects your ego self with you, and then I learnt Lama Fera, it is one of the Buddhist modalities.

Changed name from Jayam Ravi to Ravi Mohan

Earlier this year, Ravi Mohan changed his stage name used for over 20 years. In a heartfelt note, Ravi Mohan wrote, "A name that deeply resonates with my personal and professional aspirations. As I move into this new chapter, aligning my identity with my vision and values, I kindly request everyone to address me by this name and no longer as Jayam Ravi."

It was in November 2024 when Ravi Mohan confirmed his separation with Aarti Ravi, with whom he has two kids- Aarav and Ayaan. "After much thought and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved," he wrote in a long statement.

