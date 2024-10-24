200+ Texts to Make Her Want You — Do’s And Don’ts of Texting a Girl

So, you’ve got a girl who’s always on your mind and you can’t wait to make a move. However, if you fear rejection, it would be a good idea to make sure she likes you back, first (or, is at least a tiny bit interested). If you two are already on texting terms, sending her special texts to make her want you would be a great way to do this!

No, we’re not talking about making downright suggestive comments, which would somehow make her go crazy about you in an instant! That isn’t realistic and acting upon such instincts would only drive her further away. We’re talking about nice things to say to a lady to foster a genuine connection. This way, she’ll reciprocate your fondness, leading to something meaningful.

These romantic text messages can also be used if you’re already in a relationship or have just started seeing a girl. The sweet and flirty text ideas below would help ignite a spark or keep a conversation going without letting the attraction fade away. Without further ado, let’s hop right in!

Romantic Text Messages That Will Make Her Want You Badly

1. I hate to see the tears in your eyes. It hurts me, and I can do anything to get you out of any trouble.

2. You are my best friend and my soulmate — I can’t imagine my life without you.

3. In a crowd of people, my eyes always look for you.

4. Know that no matter where life takes us, you will always be the only one for me.

5. Every day I continue to choose you, and every day that choice gets easier.

6. I can’t describe in words how much our little moments matter to me.

7. Your beauty, intelligence, and kindness make me fall in love with you every day!

8. Meeting you was the event that changed my life forever.

9. I need to look for a doctor because when I see you, I lose control over my mind.

10. I’ve waited my whole life to find you.

11. I’ve been told that love hurts, but with you, I’m willing to take the risk.

12. Every day of ours feels just like the very first day because I cannot help falling in love with you over and over again.

13. My favorite sound in the universe is your laugh.

14. Having you in my life means I'll always have someone I can rely on. Even when you're not with me, I know you're just a phone call away.

15. Whenever I face a difficult situation, I look at you, and it makes me feel better.

16. You are the greatest gift the universe has given me.

17. I think God was high when he created you because there’s no one else who comes so close to perfection.

18. I feel like I’m losing control, and it’s all because of you.

19. Your voice is my favorite sound, your name is my favorite word, and your hug is my favorite place to be.

20. There are no words I could use to describe the love we share. I’m so incredibly thankful for you.

21. This Christmas, the only thing I want from Santa is you!

22. I have a confession to make: the moment you stepped into the room, I just knew we had to be together.

23. I wish I had met you earlier because life would have been so much more fun.

24. You’re the reason I wake up every morning.

25. If I could, I would have sent you thousands of kisses over the phone.

26. Every time I think I can’t possibly love you any more than I already do, you prove me wrong.

27. The thought of you warms my heart even during the cold winters.

28. One day, we will be holding each other’s wrinkled hands and saying, “We did it.”

29. You are the most beautiful flower in my garden.

30. I can’t wait to see what our future holds for us.

31. For you, I may be just a person, but for me, you are my entire world.

32. Loving you is the best thing that happened to me.

33. You are the muse behind all my thoughts and the melody of my heart’s rhythm.

34. Do not ever ask why I love you because there’s no reason for it. I just love you.

35. Keep blossoming and keep filling my life with fragrance.

36. Every moment with you fills my heart with joy.

37. You changed my world the day I met you, and I have never looked back since.

38. Knowing that you love me as much as I love you is the best feeling in the world.

39. I love to be myself when you are around me because you never judge me.

40. My love for you is indescribable.

42. Your love is a gentle, soothing breeze that refreshes my soul on a stuffy, humid day.

43. Just thinking of you makes me smile even in the middle of any task.

Texts for Telling a Girl You Like Her

44. Your hair is just so beautiful. I love how my fingers feel while slipping right through them.

45. Being with you has made me a better person. Thank you so much for that.

46. I love how great it feels to hug you! You have a very kind heart and a warm presence! I had a great time yesterday.

47. Every time I get a message from you, I smile at my phone like an idiot.

48. Somehow just hearing your name gives me butterflies.

49. I love it when you trustingly place your head on my shoulders. Makes me feel like a hero!

50. If someone asked me to describe you in just two words, I'd say "Simply Amazing."

51. I love your style. You turn heads without even trying!

52. I always find myself laughing more when you’re around. You have a great sense of humor!

53. Man, I can talk to you for hours and still not get enough of it!

54. If loving you was a job, I'd be the most deserving, dedicated, and qualified candidate. In fact, I'd even be willing to work for free!

55. You know I really want you to come over, but you're so hot my air condition bill would skyrocket the second you stepped foot in the door!

56. When I met you, I thought you were really gorgeous. But now, I’m more hooked on your personality. What are you doing to me?

57. Stop being so cute! Seriously! Stop it!

58. You're just like chocolate. You make everything better.

59. I’m going to continue annoying you! Because I know only you can take it! And, I wouldn’t prefer things to be the other way around!

60. You have no idea how much my heart races when I see you.

62. You mentioned you liked this band right? I'm super into this album right now.

63. You are gorgeous smart, sweet, and funny in the most adorable way! I wish I could date someone like that!

64. Just imagine that I’m with you on your bed right now – what do you want to do first?

65. For some reason, I can’t take my eyes off your picture – I want to kiss those lips really soon.

66. Can you please stop looking so beautiful? You’re killing me right now!

67. Every time I’m with you, I feel like a knight in shining armor!

68. You’re a woman every man would want by her side.

70. Your voice is music to my ears.

71. We go together like peanut butter and jelly — delicious and vegan, just like you!

72. Only hearing your name is enough to give me butterflies.

73. Next time I hug you, I probably won't let go for a long time.

74. If I were a stop light, I would turn red every time you passed by, so that I could stare at you a bit longer!

75. I can't decide if the best part of my day is waking up next to you, or going to sleep with you. Hurry home so I can compare the two again.

76. Stop making me think about you! I'm busy.

77. I don’t care if this sounds cheesy — you light up my world!

78. I want to make you the happiest woman in the world.

79. There’s something about your vibe that’s really magnetic; it draws me in.

80. I love how you can light up a room just by being yourself.

81. I can’t stop looking through those pictures you sent me. You look so stunning!

82. I always look forward to our conversations; you have a way of brightening my day.

83. I’m never gonna get used to how adorable you can be!

84. This song made me think of you! I hope you’re having a great day.

85. It’s so easy to be myself around you; I really appreciate that.

86. I've had this song on repeat all day. Thanks for showing it to me!

87. Whenever my phone rings, I hope it’s you.

88. Why do I always find myself trying to make a good impression on you?

89. Everyone has their own motivation to get up in the morning and face the day. You are mine.

90. Van Gogh had you as a subject, the sunflowers didn’t stand a chance!

91. Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give it back!

92. Whenever my phone vibrates, I hope you're the reason for it.

93. Every time I see you, I can’t help but smile. It’s like you bring a little sunshine with you.

Sweet Things to Say to a Girl over Text:

94. You've got the prettiest face!

95. I saw you look over at me… and it made my day!

96. You brighten up my day every time I see you.

97. I can’t imagine my life without you in it.

98. You make my sadness disappear when I see your beautiful smile.

99. Just hearing your voice in the morning makes my day.

100. You could have any guy in the world, and yet you chose me, and that makes me so happy.

101. I wish I could have met you years ago so that we could have our whole lives together.

102. You make me feel so lucky when I’m around you.

103. Your cute smile makes me melt.

104. I love seeing you blush.

105. You are such a good dancer.

106. Spending time with you is the highlight of my day.

107. You always know just the right way to surprise me.

108. It hurts me more to see you sad.

109. You changed my world the day I met you, and I have never looked back since.

110. I feel so happy just spending time with you.

111. You make me feel like an excited child at a theme park when I’m with you.

112. The way you look every time I say goodbye makes it so hard for me to walk away from you.

113. Your eyes are so expressive and beautiful that I can’t help but get lost in them.

114. I could stare at you forever and still feel like I haven’t had enough of you.

115. I dreamt of you last night.

116. To me, you are perfect.

117. You give so much meaning to my life.

118. I thought I had it all figured out, but then you came, and everything else started not to make sense anymore. Still, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

119. You make me feel so happy when I’m with you; my cheeks hurt.

121. Baby, you have the purest soul I have ever met.

122. I love the way you feel in my arms when I hug you goodbye.

123. I start my day with you on my mind and end my day with you in my dreams.

124. You look so beautiful and angelic; I feel like I’d dirty you just by touching you.

125. I’ve never been a fan of love, but you made me believe that true love really does exist.

126. I love the way you say you love me when I kiss you goodnight over the phone.

127. The sound of your voice magically makes my day better.

128. You are the desire of my heart and soul.

129. I don’t get attached too easily, but all that changed when I met you.

130. You are my favorite notification!

131. Now that I've found you, I'm never going to let you go.

132. I love you so much I can’t explain it even if I tried.

133. You know exactly what I need, even if I don't say it.

134. No matter how dull my days go, your presence makes everything in my life colorful.

135. You’re perfect just the way you are.

136. When others talk about their greatest achievements, the only thing that comes to mind is you.

137. You make me feel like the luckiest person in the world.

138. How do you look so beautiful all the time?

139. Only you can give me that feeling.

140. You changed my life for the better just by being in it.

141. I miss you.

143. I want to spend the rest of my life trying to make you happy.

144. Can’t stop thinking about that baby face you make when you get upset!

145. I’m always here for you. Whenever you need something, please don’t hesitate.

146. Nothing in the world is as sweet as you, not even honey.

147. You’re the one thing that I’m most thankful for having in my life.

148. To have you as my girlfriend is an honor. I couldn’t ask for anything more.

149. I saw you and thought, “Man, she’s perfect.” Then I knew you were not perfect — and that made me love you even more.

150. I love the way you make me feel; I think of you and smile.

151. You’re the reason my life feels so perfect.

152. Be with me, and I promise to be the best boyfriend.

153. Thinking of you and smiling.

154. You’re my happy place!

155. I have to tell you something: when I first saw you, I was breathless, and I just had to get to know you.

156. This morning, I jumped out of bed because I was so excited to see you.

157. I promise to love you honestly and truly for our whole lives.

158. Our story isn’t a high-tech thriller, but our little narrative has its charms.

Subtle Texts to Seduce a Girl

159. I love the way you smell; you smell so good.

160. If I could, I would send you thousands of kisses over the phone.

161. I want to kiss every inch of you.

162. BTW, I loved the perfume you were wearing the other day!

163. I just got out of the shower and I’m thinking of what to wear today. What are you up to?

164. Looking forward to seeing you tonight.

165. I love the way you touch me; it sends shivers down my spine.

166. Your eyes have so much depth in them. I could get lost!

167. You make me feel weak in the knees when you touch me.

168. What’s the most romantic thing a guy has ever done for you?

169. What do you find the most attractive physical quality in a man?

170. What are you wearing tonight?

171. You've been on my mind all day.

172. I had a dream about you last night. Let’s just say I’ve never seen that side of you before.

173. I’m too shy to say it, but I wish you knew what I was thinking about right now.

174. Wow, you're a smooth talker! I bet you talk like that with all the guys, you player (insert: funny emoji).

175. I saved you a seat, where are you?

176. What’s the weirdest place you’ve made out with someone?

177. Aren’t you exhausted? You’ve been running in my thoughts the whole day.

178. I love the way your skin feels so soft when I run my hands over it.

179. Can't stop thinking about last night...

180. I just tidied up the bed and the sheets, but I won’t mind us messing it all up tonight!

Attention-grabbing Texts to Send a Girl

181. What did you like to do for fun when you were a kid?

182. My dog/cat misses you!

183. If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go and why?

184. What's one of your biggest dreams in life?

185. I mean, how can you resist this face?

186. Wanna skip class/work and hang out with me instead?

187. Why shouldn’t you fall in love with a pastry chef? He’ll dessert you! But, I won’t do that!

188. Tell me something funny that happened to you this week

189. Gosh, I’m having a bad day. It would get so much better if only I could know that you’re missing me, too!

190. (Send a funny/relatable meme/post you find on social media) This reminded me of you!

191. Some friends and I are grabbing drinks later! You should stop by (so I can show you off)

192. Your Bumble profile said that you enjoy reading. What was the last book you read?

193. Sometimes I just put on my gym clothes so my body ‘thinks’ I worked out

194. Let me tell you a secret!

195. So, what’s your astrology sign? I’m a textbook Libra!

196. Here’s a question whose answer decides the rest of our friendship/relationship. Which Hogwarts house are you?

197. I have so much to do, but I keep getting distracted thinking about you. Thanks BTW!

198. My friends won't stop talking about how cute you are.

199. I’m making the first move now so next time it’s your turn

200. What was your favorite Halloween costume as a kid?

201. How would you react if I said let’s grab some gelato today, after work?

202. I’m really craving some pizza with pineapple! I know, I’m a weirdo, lol!

203. Let’s switch roles. You’re me, I’m you. What would you do to make me say ‘yes’ to a date?

Things to Consider When Texting a Girl

1. Find Common Interests:

The best way to do this is to ask her questions about her interests. However, be careful to not seem too interrogative; keep the tone friendly and casual. Asking hypothetical questions is a great way to attract her attention. For instance, you can ask her “Would you rather sing karaoke or go dancing at a club?” or “What’s one show, movie, or book, you’re embarrassed to admit you enjoy?”

If this girl that you’re texting seems to share your absurd sense of humor, you can also ask random questions such as “What color pen do you prefer writing in?” You’ll be surprised how capable such conversation starters are of putting you two on a texting streak!

2. Keep the Conversations Light And Funny:

Humor is one of the best ways to ease someone into a conversation. Once you start a funny texting streak with a girl, she’ll associate it with feeling relaxed and lighthearted, which will make her look forward to your texts.

3. Be Optimistic:

Positive vibes can be contagious, and so can negative vibes. This girl you’re texting will start associating you with whichever of the two you seem to give out most of the time. While it is normal for everyone to complain once in a while, try to keep most of your conversations light and optimistic. This would go a long way.

4. Pay Attention to What She Says (And Stay in Sync):

Don’t ignore her texts or change the direction of the conversation very often. This can be quite annoying for the girl you’re texting. The best way to make her want you via text is to pay attention to what she says, respond to them, and remember the details.

5. Drop in Genuine Compliments:

Everyone appreciates someone seeing value in them. So, if you find yourself smitten by some of her qualities, ensure she knows about it! Don’t keep the compliments too cliche either, as they can seem ingenuine and off-putting.

6. Be Flirty But Subtle:

Being flirty doesn’t mean that you bombard this girl with cheesy pick-up lines. In fact, effective flirting is all about being sweet yet discreet. Tease (without being mean), use sensual language, and reveal things about yourself bit by bit. Don’t share too much information with her with every text, always leave room for curiosity!

7. Surprise Her with Attention-grabbing Texts:

A good way of texting a girl you like is to surprise her with hilariously random texts. For instance, you can send her a picture of a stuffed toy from your office desk and text, “Say hi to my work wife!” Or, you can send a picture of yourself wearing a funny jersey at a sports game and ask her thoughts on it!

Mistakes to Avoid When Texting a Girl:

1. Don’t Text Too Often:

This is not about playing hard to get. However, you don’t want to seem too available either as it does not make a great impression. Besides, you should allow her some time to miss you as well.

2. Don’t Make Her Wait Too Long:

Having mentioned the above point, it is also important that you don’t make her wait too long. This would make her feel that you’re uninterested and eventually she’ll lose interest as well.

3. Don’t Send Lazy, One-word Replies:

This shows a lack of interest, too! Besides, one-word replies can make you seem arrogant and deprive her of learning any good things about you, which would easily put her off.

4. Don’t Text At the Wrong Hour:

Texting her after midnight or during busy hours of the day can seem annoying and inappropriate.

5. Don’t Be Inappropriate:

In the endeavor of flirting with her, ensure you don’t make indecent or suggestive comments. This can creep her out and make her feel uncomfortable.

6. Don’t Make Insensitive Jokes:

While humor is great, you should test the waters first to see what kind of jokes she is comfortable with. Don’t be too sardonic or make caustic remarks that may seem too personal. Avoid sounding like a misogynist, racist, homophobe, etc. The idea is simple — just be a decent person. If opening with humor, make sure your jokes are not too political or touch upon any religion, community, nationality, economic strata, etc.

The above-mentioned texts to make her want you are perfect for getting a girl’s attention. They are a perfect combination of sweet, romantic, funny, and flirty text ideas to break the ice or keep a conversation going. Now, the thing about personal texts is that it is easy to call bullshit on copy-pasting gimmicks. So, make sure you tweak and personalize these text ideas to suit the conversation you’re having with this girl — it shouldn’t seem out of the blue. We hope this article helps!