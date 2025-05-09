BTS’ Jimin turns 'sweetest' son, sends flowers to his ‘greatest support’, his dad, on Korean Parents Day; fans react

BTS member Jimin showcased his thoughtful and caring side as a son by remembering his parents on May 8, Korean Parents' Day, despite his busy schedule in mandatory military training. Even from a distance, he made sure to make his father feel special by sending him flowers and a thoughtful personal message. Korean Parents' Day is a dedicated occasion where children honor and celebrate the invaluable contributions of their parents in their lives.

To celebrate the special occasion, Jimin sent a beautiful bouquet of white and violet flowers to his father with a heartfelt note. It served as a meaningful way to reciprocate the love and care the BTS member has received from his father over the years. The note read: "Dear Dad I love you, I genuinely appreciate you, as your being there for me is the greatest support. Take care of your health. I love you always, Your son Jimin." Fans loved the gesture and quickly shared the evidence of the father-son bond on social media.

They called the artist "sweetest" and gushed over the warmth his write-up exuded. As per fans, "He’s the best child anyone would want to have." The happy father proudly displayed the floral arrangement at his café, ZMILLENNIAL, showcasing it prominently for visitors and fans to see. What made the moment even more touching was the bouquet's arrangement, which prominently featured Jimin’s handwritten note. It gave everyone a glimpse of his heartfelt message.

According to fans, Jimin has maintained this thoughtful tradition for three years now. No matter where he was and what he was engaged in, he consistently sent his father flower bouquets in white and purple hues (colors closely associated with BTS and their fandom, ARMY). It showcased his humility and his love for his close ones, even while being a globally popular star. A fan aptly described him as "JM, where talent meets kindness." As per the comment poster, Jimin "embodies what it means to be human first, idol second."

