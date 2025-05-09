Gram Chikitsalay CAST: From director Anandeshwar Dwivedi to TV star Garima Singh; meet dream team behind Amol Parashar’s medical dramedy

Gram Chikitsalay is a heartfelt slice-of-life dramedy set in Bhatkhandi village, where the challenges of everyday life blend seamlessly with unexpected humor. The show follows an idealistic young doctor who finds himself navigating a crumbling healthcare center against a backdrop of vibrant, quirky locals. With subtle wit and a relaxed pace, the series offers viewers an authentic glimpse into village life while hinting at deeper stories of resilience and transformation, all brought to life by an impressive ensemble cast.

Cast of Gram Chikitsalay:

1. Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak

Amol Parashar delivers a sincere and subtle performance as Dr. Prabhat Sinha, a city-bred doctor trying to adapt to the challenges of rural life, while Vinay Pathak brings charm and depth to the role of Chetak Kumar, the local quack, whose humorous yet believable portrayal adds another layer to the story.

2. Anandeshwar Dwivedi

In Gram Chikitsalay, Anandeshawar Dwivedi plays Phutani Ji, the local compounder. His portrayal adds authenticity and humor to the series, contributing to its grounded and relatable narrative. Dwivedi is an actor, writer, and director known for his work in both mainstream Bollywood and digital entertainment.

He gained recognition for his role in Gabbar Is Back and has since appeared in several notable projects, including Humorously Yours and Sonu Beauty Parlour.

3. Garima Singh

Garima Singh is an Indian actress best known for her role as Saraswati in Life OK's Gustakh Dil. She has appeared in several notable television shows, including Choti Bahu Season 2, Phir Subah Hogi, Rahe Tera Aasheervad, Chand ke Paar Chalo, and Parivaar.

In addition to her television career, Garima has also worked in the Bollywood film Halla Bol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

4. Akash Makhija

Akash Makhija is an Indian actor and voice-over artist known for his work in Hindi television and web series. Born on July 6, 1994, in Mumbai, he began his acting career in 2017 with the television series Har Mard Ka Dard. He has since appeared in various shows and films, including State of Siege: 26/11, High, and Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi.

In the Amazon Prime Video series Gram Chikitsalay, Makhija portrays Govind, the ward boy at the local primary health center in the rural village of Bhatkandi.

5. Santoo Kumar

Santoo Kumar delivers a compelling performance as Sudhir in Gram Chikitsalay, the new Amazon Prime Video series. His portrayal of Nurse Indu's son adds significant emotional depth to the narrative.

6. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor brings a refreshing presence to Gram Chikitsalay as Dr. Gargi, the no-nonsense local doctor who serves as a grounding force for the idealistic Dr. Prabhat. She is best known for her performances in Guilty and Monica, O My Darling.

