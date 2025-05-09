Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Meg Marinis Shares Jo & Link's Episode 17 Shotgun Wedding Updates; SEE Pics

Grey's Anatomy viewers saw a much-awaited romantic surprise as Jo and Link tied the knot in a surprise wedding in the latest episode of Season 21. Showrunner Meg Marinis has now come forward to share several details about the episode with fans.

In Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 17, titled, Love You Like a Love Song, a surprise wedding between Jo Wilson, played by actress Camilla Luddington, and Link, played by actor Chris Carmack, was swiped from a once-dropped patient wedding idea. It provided emotional resolution and happiness for the audience.

Including a special touch, Carmack sang an original song throughout the episode, a unique move showrunner Marinis revealed had been in the works for a long time. Marinis told The Wrap, "We’ve always wanted Chris to sing on the show, but we never wanted to do it gratuitously. We always wanted it to feel special and momentous."

Marinis revealed that the cast had always wanted to feature Carmack's musical ability but held out for the proper story time. During the day of filming, he was reportedly playing the song over and over again on location and was still energetic throughout. Marinis added, "He probably sang that song 25 times that day on set … and he was so game to do it."

The wedding episode walked the line between emotional moments and signature Grey's Anatomy quirks. Link's mother, who was famous for her passive-aggressive nature, brought comedic tension, and a more mature Levi also made a surprise appearance to help out Jo.

"Previously, it was always Jo helping him through something or Jo making fun of him. This is the episode where he gets to hold her hand and help her, which was really lovely. And Jo, someone who did not grow up with a family, she was clearly surrounded by love and now has the perfect family," Meg added.

Grey's Anatomy airs every Thursday night on ABC.

