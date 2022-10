Kiara Advani nails her look in an all-white ensemble

Kiara Advani is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Bollywood industry. Intentionally or otherwise, she always makes a fashion statement whenever she steps outside into the public sphere. Today, she was papped at the Mumbai airport and we can’t take our eyes off her simple yet gorgeous all-white attire. She is on her way to Ahmedabad to resume shooting for her upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha wherein she will star in the lead role alongside actor Kartik Aaryan.