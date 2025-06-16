Did aespa plagiarize KiiiKiii in Dirty Work concept? Fans hit back, accuse Starship rookies of ‘reheating NJZ nachos’

aespa’s latest comeback has taken an unexpected turn; not for its music, but due to a growing online debate over its concept photos. On the heels of SM Entertainment releasing visuals for the group’s new single album Dirty Work, accusations of plagiarism have surfaced. It draws aespa into an unlikely controversy involving a newly debuted girl group.

Advertisement

The concept: Chaotic, candid, and now controversial

The Dirty Work concept photos feature a raw, offbeat aesthetic, a deliberate departure from clean studio shots. They’ve disordered backdrops, seemingly candid angles, and a playful messiness to the frame. The styling appears to embrace a spontaneous and artistic direction.

However, shortly after the images were made public, some netizens began pointing out similarities between aespa's concept and that of KiiiKiii. It's a rookie girl group recently launched by Starship Entertainment. The chatter gained traction when a post on the online community Nate Pann went viral. It showcases side-by-side comparisons between the two groups' promotional photos.

The post argued that beyond posing and framing, the overall visual tone (lighting, styling, and compositional chaos) was nearly identical. It suggests that aespa's shoot may have been inspired by, or even copied, KiiiKiii's earlier work.

Fans fire back

Despite the claims, a significant portion of the online community quickly came to aespa’s defense. Many fans and neutral users alike criticized the accusation, calling it baseless and exaggerated.

Advertisement

One common sentiment among defenders was that messy or spontaneous-style concept photos are not exclusive to any one group. Also, the visual direction used in Dirty Work has long existed within fashion editorials and indie visuals.

Others pointed out that similarities in K-pop styling are often coincidental, especially given the fast-paced nature of promotional planning.

No agency response yet

So far, SM Entertainment has not issued any statement regarding the plagiarism claims. aespa, meanwhile, continues with promotions for Dirty Work, with the group receiving praise for their bold new image and continued musical evolution.

While online controversies are nothing new in K-pop, this situation once again highlights how quickly visual similarities can spark discourse in a hyper-aware digital fandom. As aespa’s comeback gains momentum, fans appear more focused on the music than the noise. They brush off the accusations as just another stretch in the ever-watchful world of K-pop speculation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: aespa defamers sentenced: 3-year jail term with 5-year probation amid Karina controversy, SM Entertainment confirms