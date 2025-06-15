In Pics: 9 adorable moments Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma proved true love exists

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are known to be one of the ideal couples of the industry. The pair, who married each other in 2018, have often shared love-filled pictures on Instagram, making the fans swoon over the duo’s relationship.

Both Kohli and the actress have stood by each other through thick and thin. Be it Sharma cheering for her husband from the stands or the cricketer showering love on his wife on special occasions.

In one of the recent pictures of the couple, Kohli took to his Instagram to wish his wife a memorable birthday by dropping an adorable picture. The couple donned white-colored outfits while embracing each other against a naturalistic background. The sportsman also went on to call Anushka the “guiding light of all of our lives.”

Another one of the jolly pictures of the couple posted on Kohli’s social media had the cricketer laughing beside the Band Baaja Baarat actress. While Virat opted for a casual look in a black t-shirt and pants, Anushka chose a white midi dress with drinks in their hands.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in an all-black ensemble. As the sportsman posed for the camera, the actress lovingly hugged him from the back, making it one romantic moment.

The couple have also shown their goofy side to the fans. While wearing matching outfits, they also posed looking funny for the camera. The carousel includes some love- and fun-filled pictures.

Not only have the pair rocked their casual and western looks, but they have also served royalty in traditional looks. Looking a lot in love, the couple gave each other a side hug for the picture.

Moreover, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma surely know how to “clean up well.” As the former Indian cricket team captain gave an intense look of love to his wife, Sharma, too, matched his energy while dressing up in a one-shouldered dress.

If love had a face, it would look like this. The cricketer and Sharma clicked several pictures, enjoying each other’s company and being goofy around one another.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never miss a chance to be out of each other’s frame. The cricketer posted an adorable selfie of the pair together. They opted for casual looks as they stepped out for a car ride.

As the couple celebrated the new year together, both the cricketer and the actress looked glamorous as they stepped out for dinner.

