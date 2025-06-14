8 Photos of Hardik Pandya’s stylish pad – Trophy wall goals and cutest kid corner for son Agastya

We need not introduce Hardik Pandya to you, cricket lovers out there. The Indian player has always been in the headlines for his game, and fans love his lavish lifestyle. The Mumbai Indian captain has a luxurious home in the dream city, and we are sure you all will love the interiors. Today, we will take you inside the dream home of the cricketer and give you a sneak peek of what the Pandya abode looks like.

Let’s begin with the seating area that has a royal look with a white background. The Sofa set and curtains are off-white in color to give a contrasting look to that lovely-looking space. Then comes the dining area, which looks chic with white panelled walls. The dining table has a grey and white textured granite top and beige colored chairs matching the sofa and curtains.

A designated play area for his son, Agastya, is proof that he loves his son a lot. In the picture, we can see the room with an area with a carpeted floor and the remaining with wooden tiles. The walls are white to keep the mood light.

There is an open area with a vast space where Hardik Pandya poses with his son, Agastya. The white pillars with shining marble tiles add to the beauty of this area and the picture.

A sportsman's house will always be incomplete without a full-fledged gym in it, and Hardik’s house has a fancy one in it. In the picture, we can see a treadmill, jumping steps, and a cross trainer. The gym also has long French windows that overlook the mesmerising views of the city.

A room full of trophies is the highlight of his house. The golden frame tall rack has several awards kept on it. The adjacent wall has a brown laminate, adding to the beauty.

The cutest area of the house is the most creative space in his house. The walls have trees and purple flowers painted on them that make it stand out from the rest of the space. A white stylish shoe rack and a white door with glass on it look out of the box.

Hardik Pandya’s house is a blend of art, luxury and comfort altogether. It defines his taste and personality.

