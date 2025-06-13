Priyanka Chopra’s body language changed after moving to Hollywood? Listen to what THIS famous Psychotherapist has to say

Is it possible to decrypt an individual’s personality based on their body movements? Do geographic locations have any impact on how we present ourselves? According to famous psychotherapist Kanan Tandi, a changed environment has a significant influence on our entire persona, and more often than not, it occurs naturally. In a recent podcast episode with Raj Shamani, titled “Decode Love, Lies & Leadership Through Body Language,” she delved deep into Priyanka Chopra’s body language over the years and what we can perceive from it. Let’s take a brief look at what she has to say!

Kanan Tandi Decodes the Reason Behind Priyanka Chopra’s Changed Body Language over the Years

When the host reviewed Priyanka Chopra’s subtle yet noteworthy difference in body language in Bollywood and Hollywood, Kanan defended her. She emphasized that it is not necessarily a bad thing.

According to Kanan, our desi girl looks a lot more “animated,” when she is around her Hollywood peers. In comparison, she is “calm” when she is working in Bollywood, a place she has called home for years. Commenting further on the subject, Kanan said that her constant traveling between the two countries could be the reason behind her sudden change in accent. Her theory is supported by linguists who argue that “accents are significantly influenced by regional differences”. Even a small geographical distance causes accents or dialects to change drastically.

Kanan feels that Priyanka appears more confident as she is more relaxed and at home when interacting with press in India. Drawing an example from a past interview where she was even scared to look at the camera, she emphasized that Priyanka has come a long way. She lauded Peecee by calling her a “people’s person,” who listens carefully to what the other person has to say before answering. Priyanka is also not afraid to criticize herself and isn’t scared to own the jokes people make about her, a quality that makes her invincibly confident.

Kanan feels that living with an American husband also played a part in transforming Priyanka’s body language. Along with Chopra, Kanan presented her careful observation of several other high-profile celebrities, including Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Narendra Modi, the Obamas, etc. She also gave viewers precious lifestyle and relationship advice. The episode has since garnered attention from curious fans across the nation.

