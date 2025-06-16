Omniscient Reader: The Prophet locks release date with intense trailer ft Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min Ho, Jisoo and more

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is an upcoming action-fantasy film featuring an ensemble cast. On June 16, its production team confirmed the release date and unveiled the official trailer and posters, heightening anticipation for its release. Set in a dystopian world, blurring the line between fantasy and reality, this movie is poised to offer a unique viewing experience.

The fantasy action thriller film stars Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, and Shin Seung Ho in lead roles. In the posters, each one has their gaze fixed on the bizarre happenings that follow a novel world taking over the real one. Their expressions show worries about whether they will be able to save humanity from the clutches of the novel's monsters. Little Kwon Eun Seong is also a part of their quest for establishing good over evil.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet release date

The 1-hour 56-minute movie will hit theaters on July 23, 2025. Its posters and trailer launch heightened the buzz surrounding the upcoming big-budget project.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet trailer

In the trailer, we see the leads using their special powers and weapons to take down the otherworldly creatures in thrilling encounters. Kim Dok Ja (Ahn Hyo Seop) states, "The story that I love, the one that meant everything to me, has become reality." As the only one who has read the novel, he knows exactly how events will unfold once the monsters enter the real world.

Deadly chaos commences when a goblin named Bihyung suddenly appears on the subway, tasking the humans with a mission– killing at least one living thing. We then get a glimpse into the chaotic new world, showcasing the characters' iconic abilities and weapons as they engage in an intense battle to survive.

Kim Dok Ja informs his team of the novel's happening, stating, "We just have to clear up to the 99th scenario," and declares his determination to alter the humans' tragic fate in the real world.

With unwavering resolve, he says, "With my companions, I will rewrite the ending of this story."

