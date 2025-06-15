Are Karisma Kapoor's kids getting a share of Sunjay Kapur's wealth? Find out who might take over his Rs 31,000 crore business empire

Sunjay Kapur's untimely demise shook the film industry and business world. The billionaire took his last breath on June 12 (Thursday) due to a heart attack while playing polo in the UK. Soon after his sudden passing, the question arises who will lead his Rs 31,000 crore business empire and whether Karisma Kapoor’s kids will get a share of his wealth.

Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev to inherit his Rs 10,300 crore estate

Reportedly, Sunjay Kapur had a personal wealth of around USD 1.2 billion (Rs 10,300 crore) at the time of his passing. A Hindustan Times report suggests that his estate management will now pass to his current wife, Priya Sachdev, with whom he lived in the UK.

However, the billionaire had already made plans to support all his children. Reportedly, Sunjay had already gifted bonds worth Rs 14 crore to his children, Samaira and Kiaan, whom he shares with his ex-wife, and actor Karisma Kapoor. In addition, they will continue to withdraw Rs 10 lakh each as monthly income. For the unversed, the actress was given an alimony of Rs 70 crore during the time of their divorce, as per The Times of India.

Who will take over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 31,000 crore worth business empire?

Sunjay has three children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14) with Karisma Kapoor and Azarias (6) with his third wife Priya Sachdev . Since none of his children are part of the company, none is competent to take over the leadership, at least at this point.

Though there is no official confirmation, India.com reports that Sunjay Kapur’s sister might take over his bona fide billionaire empire.

Reportedly, Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar, which is an Indian automotive technology company. Founded by his father Surinder Kapur, it was Sunjay who expanded the family firm to the global markets after joining the company as Chairman in 2015 following his father's unfortunate demise. As per Bloomberg, the global market cap of Sona Comstar stands at nearly USD 4 billion (Rs 31,000 crore). Sunjay Kapur's sudden demise shook the market, and a drop of over 7% in the company's shares was registered when it opened on Friday, as per Business Today.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from *public platforms*. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

