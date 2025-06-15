Father’s Day 2025 wishes: Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty, Kajol and others shower love on their dads

The world is in joy as it celebrates Father’s Day today on June 15th. Bollywood celebrities also shared their heartwarming wishes for their father and expressed love on the special day. Here’s a compilation of B’town celebs who took to social media handles to pour their love for their fathers.

Karan Johar pens a heartfelt post for his late father, celebrates himself as ‘single parent’

Sharing a picture with his late father and filmmaker Yash Johar, Karan posted an emotional note in remembrance of his legacy and the life lessons he imparted. An excerpt of KJo’s post read, “He made films with soul & for the soul...and he lived life with even more. He taught me that good storytelling begins with you...and your good heart.”

Further, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director also posted a photo with his two munchkins- Yash and Roohi. He opened up about his decision to be a single parent and reflected on his journey.

Genelia Deshmukh calls Riteish 'best baba'

Sitaare Zameen Par actress Genelia Deshmukh shared a heartfelt picture, in which Riteish Deshmukh is seen hugging his kids. She wrote, "Dearest @riteishd, You are pretty much amazing at everything you do, but the one thing where you break all records in, is being a DAD. Selfless, Full of Love, Full of Masti, and most importantly Riaan and Rahyl and Flash's personal Super Hero The Best Baba Eva."

Kajol reflects on her bond with her father

Gearing up for the release of Maa, Kajol posted an unseen picture with her father and called him the reason behind her abundant confidence.

“Confidence is the one thing people say I have in abundance.. here’s to the man who gave it to me and taught it to me .. he used to call me his tigress and always told me to be as loud and proud as I wanted without a filter! It’s his birthday this week as well and somehow it seems appropriate that father’s day comes so close to his birthday,” the actress wrote.

Bipasha Basu's Father's Day post is all things love

The Raaz actress dropped a cheerful photo with her dad on Father's Day. In the second slide, we can see her daughter, Devi, playing with Karan Singh Grover. Lastly, Bipasha treated fans to a frame featuring her dad and Devi sharing a happy moment. In the caption, the actress highlighted how she and her little girl often compete about who has the best dad.

Athiya Shetty's heart-touching post ft Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul

Marking her daughter's first Father's Day, Athiya shared a picture of her little girl's legs held by KL Rahul. She wrote, "Happy first Father's Day to the best. We miss you. KL Rahul."

On the other hand, she also expressed love for her superstar dad, Suniel Shetty, as well as her father-in-law.

Jackie Shroff drops unseen picture of him and his dad

Celebrating Father's Day, Jackie Shroff posted a picture of his father and father-in-law on Instagram and posted a heart emoji in the caption.

Take a look at what other celebs wrote about their father:

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan on being boycotted by his fans and if it hurts him: 'Main apni galtiyon se seekha hu'