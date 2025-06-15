Kajol The Traitors Suhana Khan Sushant Singh Rajput King BTS Pics Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ayushmann Khurrana set for an out-and-out comedy The Traitors Aamir Khan amends his plans on public demand Ankit Gupta

Father’s Day 2025 wishes: Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty, Kajol and others shower love on their dads

On Father's Day (June 15), numerous Bollywood celebrities candidly discussed the dynamics they share with their dads. Let us take a look.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Jun 15, 2025 | 01:50 PM IST | 96K
Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty and Kajol
Credits: Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty and Kajol's instagram

The world is in joy as it celebrates Father’s Day today on June 15th. Bollywood celebrities also shared their heartwarming wishes for their father and expressed love on the special day. Here’s a compilation of B’town celebs who took to social media handles to pour their love for their fathers.

Karan Johar pens a heartfelt post for his late father, celebrates himself as ‘single parent’

Sharing a picture with his late father and filmmaker Yash Johar, Karan posted an emotional note in remembrance of his legacy and the life lessons he imparted. An excerpt of KJo’s post read, “He made films with soul & for the soul...and he lived life with even more. He taught me that good storytelling begins with you...and your good heart.” 

Further, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director also posted a photo with his two munchkins- Yash and Roohi. He opened up about his decision to be a single parent and reflected on his journey.

Credits: Instagram

Credits: Instagram

Genelia Deshmukh calls Riteish 'best baba' 

Sitaare Zameen Par actress Genelia Deshmukh shared a heartfelt picture, in which Riteish Deshmukh is seen hugging his kids. She wrote, "Dearest @riteishd, You are pretty much amazing at everything you do, but the one thing where you break all records in, is being a DAD. Selfless, Full of Love, Full of Masti, and most importantly Riaan and Rahyl and Flash's personal Super Hero The Best Baba Eva."

Credits: Instagram

Kajol reflects on her bond with her father

Gearing up for the release of Maa, Kajol posted an unseen picture with her father and called him the reason behind her abundant confidence.

“Confidence is the one thing people say I have in abundance.. here’s to the man who gave it to me and taught it to me .. he used to call me his tigress and always told me to be as loud and proud as I wanted without a filter! It’s his birthday this week as well and somehow it seems appropriate that father’s day comes so close to his birthday,” the actress wrote. 

Credits: Instagram

Bipasha Basu's Father's Day post is all things love

The Raaz actress dropped a cheerful photo with her dad on Father's Day. In the second slide, we can see her daughter, Devi, playing with Karan Singh Grover. Lastly, Bipasha treated fans to a frame featuring her dad and Devi sharing a happy moment. In the caption, the actress highlighted how she and her little girl often compete about who has the best dad.

Credits: Instagram

Athiya Shetty's heart-touching post ft Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul

Marking her daughter's first Father's Day, Athiya shared a picture of her little girl's legs held by KL Rahul. She wrote, "Happy first Father's Day to the best. We miss you. KL Rahul." 

On the other hand, she also expressed love for her superstar dad, Suniel Shetty, as well as her father-in-law.

Credits: Instagram

Jackie Shroff drops unseen picture of him and his dad

Celebrating Father's Day, Jackie Shroff posted a picture of his father and father-in-law on Instagram and posted a heart emoji in the caption.

Credits: Instagram

Take a look at what other celebs wrote about their father: 

Credits: Instagram

Credits: Instagram

