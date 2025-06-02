Mrunal Thakur is obsessed with Korean fashion as she sunbathes in ribbed knit top and pleated skirt

Korean style has become a new obsession among Bollywood actresses ever since Rashmika Mandanna began consistently embracing it on various occasions. And this time, it’s the talented Mrunal Thakur who took to her social media handle, enjoying nature in a monochrome ivory outfit, styling a ribbed knit polo top with a flowy skirt. Here is the detailed breakdown of her look!

Advertisement

In the latest series of photos, Mrunal Thakur is seen sunbathing and soaking in nature, wearing a ribbed knit polo top with a figure-hugging design. The short, button-down V neckline makes it perfect for spring or summer outings. The textured, stretchy fabric adds a comfy touch, while the neatly tucked-in finish offers a polished vibe when paired with the flowy skirt.

Mastering the art of Korean fashion, the Hi Nanna fame styled the fitted top with a pleated skirt featuring a high-waisted fit and a flared silhouette that screamed nothing but comfort. Made with lightweight fabric, the skirt added an elegant touch to her ensemble, making it the perfect pick to move in style without compromising on fashion.

Like all Gen-Zs, Mrunal too elevated her look with golden accessories—they were just right for a cool vibe. Hoop earrings adorned her ears, while a bracelet and rings completed her accessory game. She parted her hair to the side, keeping it open and subtly highlighting her facial features.

Advertisement

The style icon’s choice of makeup perfectly complemented the outfit. It was both subtle and striking. With a radiant glow, she accentuated her features using dark-toned eyeshadow, curled eyelashes, and defined brows. Her cheeks carried a hint of blush, while her lips were painted in a soft nude shade.

Mrunal Thakur has always had a way of turning her looks into style statements, and this one is no exception. Embracing Korean fashion beautifully in a ribbed top and pleated skirt, paired with the right accessories and makeup, the actress just served up another look to recreate. We’re definitely saving it. Don’t miss out on this!

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria wears only blazer and no pants in latest look and it is serving HOT corporate energy