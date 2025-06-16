The Young and the Restless Spoilers, June 16 Episode: Victor Hides Dumas’ Identity, How Will Adam Act Out?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 16, reveal tension building on Dumas' luxury train ride as Victor Newman continues to hide what he knows. Sharon, Nick, Victor, and Nikki are all traveling to Dumas' chateau, and Sharon is immediately uneasy.

After several recent drug incidents, she's hesitant to touch the onboard food or drinks. Nikki's joke about poison only adds to Sharon's anxiety, though Nick convinces her to enjoy a glass of Champagne.

Victor seems irritated by Aristotle Dumas quoting The Count of Monte Cristo, mocking his mysterious persona. As the group settles in, Nikki begins to suspect that Victor already knows more than he's letting on about Dumas' true identity. Victor gives vague answers, hinting that he may be keeping secrets about Dumas' intentions.

Later, Billy Abbott and Sally Spectra board the train. Victor reluctantly greets Billy and privately calls him a 'pawn' in Dumas' larger scheme. Billy, however, warns that Dumas' interest in the Chancellor could be a threat to Victor himself. Victor doesn't seem concerned, suggesting instead that Billy will only make a fool of himself on this trip.

Victor's odd remarks only increase Nikki's suspicions. When she asks if they'll be upset or shocked by Dumas' identity reveal, Victor avoids giving a straight answer. Meanwhile, Dumas is shown watching his guests through video surveillance, quietly saying, "It won't be long now."

Holden faces pressure to leave town

At the athletic club, Nate Hastings has a heated exchange with Holden Novak. Holden brings up Audra's past and criticizes Damian Kane. He insists he wants to stay in Genoa City, but Nate pushes him to head back to Los Angeles and warns him to stay away from Audra.

At Society, Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson talk about Victor's demand to publish hit pieces on Billy. Although Victor is expecting results, Adam chooses not to proceed with the smear campaign. He tells Chelsea he's not going to cave to his father's pressure this time.

Chelsea supports Adam's decision and praises how much he's changed. They share a kiss outside the restaurant, and their bond seems stronger than ever. There's even a hint that an engagement could be on the horizon for the couple.

