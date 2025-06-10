From 200 guests to Enrique Iglesias’ performance, do you know how much Vijay Mallya spent on his 60th birthday party in Goa?

Vijay Mallya’s luxurious lifestyle remains one of the most buzzed-about topics even today. He was renowned for hosting some incredibly lavish parties back in the day, whether for personal celebrations or those of his companies.

The fugitive businessman hosted an unforgettable event in Goa for two days back in 2015. Well, Vijay had turned 60 and thrown one of the most luxurious galas ever, attended by the A-listers from across the globe.

Vijay Mallya’s Goan birthday celebrations are worth more than 2 million USD

In December 2015, Vijay Mallya invited distinguished guests, artists, performers, close friends, and family to his beachfront property, Kingfisher Villa in Goa, as he hosted a grand 60th birthday celebration.

The extravaganza, according to a Forbes report, lasted for a full two days and cost the fugitive businessman more than USD 2 million. It was attended by more than 200 people in all.

Lavish arrangements were made for guests

While the celebrations for Vijay Mallya’s birthday did take place at his villa, he was also accompanied by his son Siddhartha, who had just quit his own business and joined his dad Mallya.

The remaining guests, dignitaries, and other invitees were comfortably accommodated at the neighbouring Taj Hotel.

Fireworks, concerts by Sonu Nigam and Enrique Iglesias

Besides the incredibly luxurious arrangements that were made for everyone at the party, the guests and the hosts were also treated to some fantastic fireworks shows, specifically arranged for the former business tycoon.

Moreover, notable Spanish pop artist Enrique Iglesias and Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam were also invited to hold private concerts at the celebration.

Mallya had later revealed that the Ishk Vishk singer did not take any fees to host a private concert on his 60th birthday.

Vijay Mallya was supposedly advised to cut down on hosting extravaganzas on his birthday

Interestingly, at the time when Vijay Mallya hosted such a grand affair for his birthday, he had just been declared bankrupt, and his company, Kingfisher Airlines, had completely shut down.

According to reports, the fugitive businessman was advised to steer clear of hosting a gala of such a large scale and instead host a small and intimate celebration in London, where he owns a country estate.

However, Vijay remained steadfast on actually ‘living a good life’ and ended up earning more redressal from not only his former company management but also from the then-governor of the RBI, Raghuram Rajan.

Vijay Mallya claimed public anger fueled after his 60th birthday bash

In one of his recent interviews on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the fugitive businessman looked back on the public outrage that was amplified after news of his lavish 60th birthday bash broke out.

He remarked that there were ample misconceptions about his alleged lavish lifestyle and overseas investments.

Explaining his sincere perspective, he apologized for the failure of his airline. He even revealed how four of his settlement offers to banks were mercilessly turned down.

Vijay said, “I apologise publicly for the failure of the airline. “I made four settlement offers to the banks. None were accepted.”

Disclaimer: All information mentioned in the article are sourced from Forbes reports. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers and information; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

