WATCH: RJ Mahvash can't stop blushing as paparazzi ask about rumored beau Yuzvendra Chahal

Rumors of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been doing rounds for quite some time. Though the duo have refuted the reports, their frequent appearances together and sweet social media gestures suggest otherwise. Now, the social media influencer was caught on camera by the paparazzi, who cheekily asked her, ‘bhai kaise hai?’ hinting at the cricketer. However, it was her shy smile and unmistakable blush that stole the spotlight.

In a recent video, RJ Mahvash is seen stepping into a lift when the paparazzi catch her off guard. She was then asked ‘bhai kaise hain’ referring to rumored beau Yuzvendra Chahal. Her reaction is just unmissable. She blushed hard with a shy smile.

Watch the video below:

Mahvash also took to Instagram stories today (June 13) and dropped a video where she is seen sitting on a chair in the office thinking about something. She captioned it, “Office aa gayi hu, kaam kese shuru karu weekend pe ye soch rahi hu?”

For the unversed, dating rumors of Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash began circulating at the time when the cricketer was going through divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma earlier in March. Mahvash was constantly seen by his side, further fueling the rumors.

From attending all the matches of the cricketer to writing long posts for him highlighting his hard work when he couldn't win IPL 2025, the social media influencer has given several hints of their relationship. On the other hand, even Yuzvendra has been commenting on her posts and supporting her to become cheerleader on social media.

On the work front, she recently made her acting debut in the series Pyar Paisa Profit alongside Mihir Ahuja. The series is based on Durjoy Datta’s novel Now That You’re Rich… Let’s Fall In Love. It also stars Pratik Yadav, Neil Bhoopalam, Nitish Sharma, Shivangi Khedkar, and Ashish Raghav in pivotal roles. You can stream the series on Amazon MX Player.

ALSO READ: Did RJ Mahvash hint at rumored BF Yuzvendra Chahal's ‘loyalty’ in new video after his divorce from Dhanashree? Cricketer REACTS