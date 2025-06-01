Sharvari carries Rs 2,12,000 LV bag to the airport while Jacqueline Fernandez serves two major airport fashion looks

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sharvari were spotted at the airport serving major fashion goals in the laid-back genre. While Jacqueline switched between demure and sassy airport looks, Sharvari chose to embrace a “quiet luxury” aesthetic at the terminal by carrying a Rs 2,12,000 Louis Vuitton bag. Let’s decode all three looks:

Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez's first airport look of the day

For her morning look, the Besos muse embraced an all-brown avatar in a stunning three-piece ensemble. She wore a closed neckline brown top, tucked into her denim jeans. The body-hugging silhouette of the top perfectly accentuated Fernandez’s sculpted form. She layered it with a brown denim jacket from Miu Miu. The dance maven paired her top with brown denim jeans, creating a monochromatic look.

Jacqueline minimally accessorized her outfit with sparkly studs and black sunglasses. She threw on chunky, white shoes that added extra inches to her form while exuding sporty and comfy vibes. She kept her hair and makeup simple with flawless glam and a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Sharvari’s casual airport look

Sharvari, on the other hand, sported a casual-chic avatar at the airport, looking as fresh as morning dew. The Alpha actress wore a beige top over a white tank top, serving cool-girl vibes. The beige top featured a boat neckline that revealed her tank top’s straps. The top, ruched from the sides and cinched at the bodice, exuded feminine charm. The actress paired her top with rather funky denim jeans. The flared jeans boasted a ruffled pattern with striped fabrics on the sides.

Advertisement

The fashionista went for a gold-girly aesthetic with just golden hoops. She flung on gold-accented, narrow-framed sunglasses for a Pinterest-worthy aesthetic. Sharvari carried the Louis Vuitton NéoNoé MM bag as her travel companion to the airport.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s second airport look

Jacqueline was on a roll today as she flaunted another swoon-worthy ensemble, which was equal parts cool and hot. She wore a snake print halterneck top that wrapped around her bodice like a second skin. She paired the petite top with washed-out, gray denim jeans. The baggy jeans with a cinched top created the perfect silhouette. The Housefull 5 actress donned a cap with a few silver jewelry pieces, including double-layered neck chains and dangling earrings, serving a B-boy aesthetic. She also added a silver metal watch, completing her look with another chunky accessory.

Fernandez rounded up the whole vibe with black leather boots, adding a cool edge to her fit.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria wears only blazer and no pants in latest look and it is serving HOT corporate energy