General Hospital Spoilers, June 16 Episode: Will Carly’s Surprise Change Everything and Can Willow Win Back Her Kids?

On June 16, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Carly Spencer will take a big step in her relationship with Jack Brennan. At the Metro Court pool, Carly surprises Brennan with a romantic gesture. She hints it's something she should've done earlier, possibly giving him a key to her house or showing she's ready to move forward more deeply.

Meanwhile, Willow Tait continues to struggle. Jason Morgan isn't ready to trust Drew Cain's latest compromise and stands in the way of Willow seeing Wiley and Amelia again. Drew hopes to pitch an offer to Michael Corinthos that would give Willow access to the children, but Jason believes she hasn't fully seen how Drew has impacted her life. Until Willow shows real change, Jason won't back down.

Gio learns something he shouldn't

Gio finds himself in the middle of unexpected drama. He eavesdrops on a private conversation and overhears something disturbing. This could be connected to Dante Falconeri and Harrison Chase, who are forced by Anna Devane to spend time locked in a jail cell until they resolve their tension. Gio may also pick up clues about Josslyn Jacks' actions or personal plans.

Lulu Spencer shares a moment of regret. She offers an apology, though it's unclear whether it's directed at Brook Lynn Quartermaine or Gio. Either way, it's part of her trying to make amends and rebuild broken connections.

Tracy turns to Martin for help

Tracy Quartermaine needs legal help sooner than she expected and reaches out to Martin Grey. He'll assist her with a strategy that likely involves Drew Cain and the complicated family matters around him.

Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn begin a risky mission. They suspect Professor Henry 'Hank' Dalton is hiding something on his phone. Josslyn plans to get her hands on it to uncover more information. But upcoming episodes tease more conflict, especially with Emma in the picture, making Josslyn's mission more difficult.

