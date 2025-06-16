What Happened to Elijah Blue Allman? Cher’s Son Lands in Hospital After Overdose in California

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Elijah Blue Allman, son of music legends Cher and the late Gregg Allman, was rushed to a hospital in Joshua Tree, California, after an overdose on Saturday, June 14, in the morning, according to TMZ. He is currently receiving medical care and is said to be lucky to have survived.

Elijah Blue Allman, who has openly struggled with substance abuse since childhood, is still hospitalized and receiving the best care possible, according to sources cited by the outlet. According to reports, Cher is completely focused on her son's recovery and is doing everything possible to get him the help he needs.

Elijah has publicly spoken about his struggles with drug addiction. In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed he started using drugs at just 11 years old.

"I [was] just looking to escape all the things in my past, and, that's when you turn to those kinds of drugs, you know, heroin and opiates," Elijah said at the time. "Heroin kind of saved me. If I didn't have that at that point, I don't know what I would have done."

He added, "You may jump off a bridge. If you can only just go through that time period and live through it, and then get help." Elijah also admitted to experiencing some close calls and some moments of really feeling on the edge of mortality.

Here's what led to Cher filing for conservatorship

Back in December 2023, Cher filed for a conservatorship over Elijah, claiming he was unable to manage his financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.

Court documents stated, "Any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah's life at risk."

Cher also alleged that Elijah's estranged wife, Marieangela King, was a negative influence and worked against her efforts to help him. King later accused Cher of hiring four men to forcibly take Elijah to a rehab facility, which Cher denied. "I didn't do it, and if I did it, I wouldn't say I did it," she told The New York Post.

The conservatorship case was dismissed by Cher in September 2024. In April 2025, King filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and listed March 31, 2025, as their separation date.

Just weeks before the recent overdose, Elijah was seen outside the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. He appeared disoriented, with visible sores on his body and tattered clothing.

For now, Elijah remains in the hospital, and those close to the family say Cher's priority is making sure he receives continued support and care.

