Meet Leena Tewari who bought Rs 703 crore duplex in Mumbai's Worli: Who is this billionaire and what's her story?

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, witnesses a record-breaking real estate deal worth Rs 639 crore approx. Leena Gandhi Tewari, the chairperson of pharma giant USV Pharmaceuticals, bought two luxurious, sea-facing duplex apartments in Worli, Mumbai. It is India’s most exorbitant residential property transaction to date. Adding GST and stamp duty to the figure, the total cost of the apartment soared to Rs. 703 crore approximately.

Advertisement

The luxurious duplex apartment located in the sky-high Naman Xana Tower offers stunning views of the expansive Arabian Sea and breathtaking sunsets. She purchased the high-end apartments on May 28, 2025, and since then, Leena has created a buzz.

Leena Tewari’s Rs. 703 Cr Luxury Duplex is from the 32nd to 35th floors with over 22,572 sq. ft

The lavish twin duplexes are nestled on the 32nd to 35th floors of Naman Xana. It is a newly constructed 40-story ultra-luxurious residential tower. With over 22,572 sq. ft. of carpet area, the apartments are worth over Rs 2.83 lakh per sq. ft. In India’s residential market, this represents the highest recorded price per square foot.

For the property, Tewari paid Rs. 639 crore, and after adding stamp duty and GST, she invested a total amount of Rs. 703 crore. Due to its prime seafront location, the tower's sale price has established a new benchmark for luxury apartments throughout India.

Advertisement

The project is scheduled to be completed by 28 August 2027, with a starting price of Rs. 97.50 crore for residences. It offers high-end 6500 sq. ft. apartments, whereas, the facilities include a gym, a party hall, a Pilates room, and an indoor games area. The eco-friendly architecture, prime location, and smart home automation services make it one of the most coveted addresses in Mumbai.

Leena Tewari’s Net Worth

According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaire 2025 List, Leena Gandhi Tewari’s net worth is estimated to be around $3.9 billion, which is more than Rs. 32,500 crore. She has not only earned recognition as the Granddaughter of USV founder Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi but also as the chairperson of the prestigious Indian pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm.

Leena Tewari is not the only one who signed a great real estate deal. Banker Uday Kotak, too, sparked conversations after he bought an entire Worli sea-facing building for more than Rs. 400 crore. The deal consisted of apartments ranging at about Rs 2.90 lakh per sq. ft.

Advertisement

In April 2025, the chairperson of Godrej Properties, Pirojsha Adi Godrej, and his cousin, Freyan Crishna Bieri, purchased four apartments worth Rs 290.59 crore parallel to Peddar Road. The apartments were part of the Carmichael project on Carmichael Road, Mumbai, sold for Rs 1.78 lakh per sq. ft.

In May, reportedly, Tanya Dubash, the Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer of Godrej Industries, purchased a Rs. 226 crore-worth duplex through Shaula Real Estates, where he is also listed as a director. Covering a built-up area of 11,485 sq ft, this duplex, which spans the 30th and 31st floors, also features a 1,227 sq ft balcony and includes six parking lots.

All in all, the real estate industry has been experiencing unprecedented growth with properties valued at Rs. 2 crore and above. With Leena’s purchase, the country has set the highest-ever property registration. It is also true that the soaring figures are largely due to the panoramic views of the sea and the extraordinary facilities. Nonetheless, Worli is emerging as the billionaire’s home where ultra-high-net-worth individuals seek luxury at its best.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Hindustan Times, Economic Times, India Today, Business Standard. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Vijay Mallya’s 14 Expensive Car Collection: Ferrari was auctioned off and is now owned by…