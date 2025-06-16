New Tamil, Telugu movies on OTT this week (June 16-22): Vijay Sethupathi’s Ace to Santhanam’s DD Next Level
It's time for you to binge-watch some of the recently released Tamil and Telugu films as they make their way on OTT this week.
The OTT space has been gradually developing as an excellent platform for most films to gain the audience’s attention. The Tamil and Telugu film industries recently saw the theatrical release of some of the most anticipated movies, which are now making their debut online.
Here are the new Tamil and Telugu movies that have been released on OTT and can be watched online this week.
Ace
- Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, Divya Pillai, Ramesh Thilak
- Language: Tamil
- Streaming on: Prime Video
Within a very short while of its theatrical release, Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil romantic crime comedy Ace has made an OTT debut. The movie revolves around the life of a man named Kannan, who seeks to start a new life by emigrating abroad to Malaysia.
However, he gets roped into the world of crime when his love for a girl makes him commit robbery in order to help her financially. However, his misdeed unexpectedly grabs the attention of an underworld gangster while his love interest’s father turns out to be a cop.
DD Next Level
- Cast: Santhanam, Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kasthuri Shankar
- Language: Tamil
- Streaming on: Zee5
DD Next Level narrates the story of a filmmaker who gets trapped inside the world of the kind of films that he used to mock and ridicule for the longest time. As the bizarre reality of circumstances set in, he realises the need to find an escape route fast.
However, things become complicated for him since the alternate reality of the fictional world is controlled by a vengeful spirit who was once a failed filmmaker. Nonetheless, the latter continues to leave cryptic clues for the living filmmaker to exit the place.
Aa Okkati Adakku
- Cast: Allari Naresh, Faria Abdullah, Jamie Lever, Ravi Krishna, Vennela Kishore
- Language: Telugu
- Streaming on: ETV Win
Aa Okkati Adakku narrates the story of a man named Gana, who has been striving to end his bachelorhood status and get married soon. A priest prophecies to him that if he does not get married within the next 25 days, he will always remain a spinster.
While Gana gets easily tired of matchmaking schemes made by his neighbours, he decides to take help from a matrimonial service to evade the most horrid fate. There, he meets a woman who initially rejects him. However, he decides to win her over no matter what.
Dear Uma
- Cast: Pruthvi Ambaar, Sumaya Reddy, Kamal Kamaraju, Saptagiri, Prudhvi Raj
- Language: Telugu
- Streaming on: Sun NXT
The movie revolves around Dev, a rock star, whose chance meeting with a medical trainee, Uma, completely changes his life. Things begin when the former suffers from a heart ailment after an alcoholic spirals following a failed attempt at romance.
As it is, Uma, who treats him to good health, Dev realises that he has, in fact, fallen in love with her soul more than the person that she is. However, their romance is cut short with a shocking realisation, which forms the climax of the film.
