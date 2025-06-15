Who is Temba Bavuma’s wife Phila Lobi? Meet real estate heiress with net worth of USD 5 million

The reigning captain of the South African cricket team, Temba Bavuma, continues to bag the top spot among his contemporaries as a right-handed middle-order batter. While his impressive stats do justice to his excellent gameplay, it is his personal life that the skipper has always kept a low profile on.

Did you know Temba is married to one of the most influential businesswomen in South Africa, who owns a real estate empire worth millions of dollars? Well, in this article, we will learn a little bit more about the star cricketer’s wife, Phila Lobi.

Who is Phila Lobi?

Phila Lobi is the wife of South African cricket team captain Temba Bavuma. The duo tied the knot in August 2018, after a courtship of almost four years. The two of them had remained steady in their relationship for the longest while, as they chose to keep it a secret.

Despite Temba's demanding cricketing career, Phila has always remained a strong pillar of strength for him, supporting him not just as a wife but also as a partner and a best friend.

Phila Lobi’s educational background

Phila happens to be an alumna of St. Mary’s School, and thereafter, she pursued higher education by earning dual degrees in finance and real estate. Being an extremely private person, no further details about her qualifications and achievements are made available.

Phila Lobi’s business venture which changed real-estate dynamics in South Africa

With her strong foundation in business and real estate, Phila Lobi leads Lobi Properties as its founder. The private firm deals with luxury properties and operates exclusively in and around Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Her state-of-the-art solutions in the domain are said to have revolutionized the real estate landscape in South Africa and continue to be a leading name.

Establishing the Phila Lobi Foundation

In 2018, Phila Lobi expanded her entrepreneurial efforts by establishing the Phila Lobi Foundation.

It has been a charitable initiative that supports underprivileged families, running parallel to ensure proper access to education, healthcare, and other essential resources is made available to the impoverished children of South Africa.

Phila Lobi’s contributions to the SAWIP Board

Over the years, Temba Bavuma’s wife has established herself as a successful businesswoman in South Africa.

Known for her achievements, Phila is an active contributor to the South African Women in Property Board, advocating for the need for more female voices and leaders in the previously male-dominated real estate sector.

Phila Lobi’s net worth exceeds that of Temba Bavuma

Coming to her net worth, the boss lady of real estate is no less than a business magnate in the real estate cloud of South Africa. According to a Zed News report, she has a massive net worth and personal fortune estimated to be about 5 million USD.

Temba Bavuma and Phila Lobi’s companionship over the years

Known for leading extremely private lives, Temba and Phila have stuck through thick and thin in their companionship over the years. While they are significantly famous on their work fronts, the couple makes a conscious effort to post as little of their personal lives as possible on social media.

Their 2018 wedding was a grand affair and quite star-studded, held in the Franschhoek region of South Africa. In October 2023, Temba and Phila welcomed their first child, Lihle.

