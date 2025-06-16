Wind Breaker Chapter 183: Sakura Visits Furinen Orphanage—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter, titled ‘Welcome Party,’ began with Sakura pondering Togame’s question about his true dream. Though he had once said he wanted to stay with Bofurin forever, he now feels uncertain. While wanting to protect his various attachments, he wished to find a path that was not similar to Umemiya’s.

Distracted by hunger, he visits Kotoha’s café and ends up helping her prepare food for an orphanage party. Umemiya appears, inviting him along. At the orphanage, Sakura meets Yuki Shitara and witnesses the new girl angrily rejecting the celebration held for her arrival.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Chapter 183

Wind Breaker Chapter 183 will likely focus on the new girl introduced at the orphanage. Her angry reaction may prompt others, especially Sakura, to try understanding her situation. The chapter has already pointed out some emotional parallels between her and Sakura.

This likely means the story may explore how their interaction influences his (and her) growth. Yuki, Umemiya, and Kotoha could also reveal more about their shared pasts. The event may provide Sakura with more insight into defining his own path rather than carrying out others' ideals.

Wind Breaker Chapter 183: Release date and where to read

Wind Breaker Chapter 183 is set to release on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the latest chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform, which offers the official English version of the series.

Wind Breaker Chapter 183 can be accessed through both the service's mobile app and website. However, it is only available in select countries, including the United States, Australia, Mexico, India, and Brazil. While some chapters are available for free, they are not the most recent; free chapters are updated every Monday.

