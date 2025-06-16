AA22: Atlee reacts to accusations of copying American film Dune’s poster for Allu Arjun’s upcoming project

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s mega film, AA22xA6, has been under all the attention of audiences lately. The large scale of the project is one reason for all the hype, followed by the fact that Deepika Padukone has stepped on board in one of the lead roles.

Recently, the filmmaker opened up about accusations surrounding the project, based on one of its initial posters, where netizens claimed to find similarities with the American film Dune.

Advertisement

Did Atlee lift AA22’s poster from American film Dune?

Well, the AA22-Dune poster row was a much-debated topic when the first announcement of the project was made. Netizens were almost sure that Atlee had copied the style of the poster, inspired by the popular American epic space drama.

The filmmaker has now finally broken his silence on all the claims. Speaking at the Sathyabama University, he agreed how oftentimes people have perceived that his work has been lifted from various other film works.

Atlee clarifies claims of copying Dune’s poster in AA22

However, he added that whatever success has come his way so far, including the honorary doctorate degree he got from the university, it was only because of his honesty at work, which lies at the very core.

In his words, “Today, when I got the doctorate and they played music from Mersal, I believe I earned this only through honesty, only through love. I promise today that I will make this country proud."

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone joined AA22 as leading actress

Fan excitement around AA22 peaked when the makers formally announced Deepika Padukone joining the project with a special video.

Shared by Sun Pictures, it featured the newbie mom gearing up for action under Atlee’s direction. This was the first time that she would pair up opposite Allu Arjun. From the looks of it, the Bollywood actress seemed to be essaying the role of a warrior queen.

ALSO READ: New Tamil, Telugu movies on OTT this week (June 16-22): Vijay Sethupathi’s Ace to Santhanam’s DD Next Level