Jisoo reveals BLACKPINK is planning ‘something amazing’ to return 'powerfully' with DEADLINE tour, teases new music

As anticipation for BLACKPINK's return builds, fans were thrilled to see Jisoo step into the spotlight with a glamorous appearance on the July 2025 cover of ELLE Korea. The photoshoot arrives just as momentum surges for BLACKPINK's DEADLINE world tour and group comeback album.

But the visuals were just the beginning. In her accompanying interview, Jisoo opened up like never before. She reflects on the group's reunion, the creative energy behind their comeback, and the love that continues to fuel her journey.

Jisoo on BLACKPINK’s return to stage

With the group’s world tour launching in just a few weeks, Jisoo radiated excitement when asked about performing together again. “I’m really looking forward to it and I’m thrilled,” she shared. “We’ve missed the cheers of BLINKs so much, and we’re preparing something amazing so we can hear them even louder this time.”

Her words reflect the emotional bond BLACKPINK has with their fans. Many of whom haven’t seen the quartet perform as a full group in years.

What BLACKPINK learned in the gap

Since wrapping up their BORN PINK era, each BLACKPINK member has ventured into solo music, fashion, acting, and global brand partnerships. Jisoo herself made waves with her acting debut and continued presence in the luxury fashion world. But she revealed that these individual experiences have only made the group stronger.

Jisoo shared that after spending time on their solo activities, the members now bring more creativity and diverse perspectives when they reunite as a group. Jisoo explained, “By bringing together all of our experiences and strengths, I think we can return even more powerfully as a group.”

Jisoo on self-love

The interview also touched on personal reflections, with one question asking Jisoo what she’s loved the longest. Her answer was simple but powerful. “Probably myself,” she said. “I think I’m my biggest supporter. I always cheer myself on and give myself the most love.”

About DEADLINE tour

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE world tour is officially scheduled to begin on July 5, 2025, with a powerful opening night at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The group will then take their show to 16 cities across Asia, North America, and Europe.

The tour is expected to conclude with a grand finale in Hong Kong on January 25, 2026. Expectations are sky-high, with tickets already selling out in major cities. DEADLINE promises to be one of the biggest global music tours of the year.

Comeback album is in the works

As if the tour wasn’t enough, it was also confirmed that BLACKPINK is also working on new music together. It will be their first group album since 2022’s BORN PINK. This makes it their first full-length comeback in nearly three years.

However, true to YG Entertainment’s tight-lipped style, no album title, track list, or release date has been revealed so far. BLINKs remain in suspense, hunting for any teaser, poster, or social media clue.

