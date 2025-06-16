Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares daughter Malti’s unseen moments with nani Madhu: ‘We love you so much nai nai’

Whenever it's Priyanka Chopra Jonas posting something, fans are prepared to witness some adorable Malti Marie Jonas moments. Watching her cuteness simply makes our day and today is one lucky day for all fans who are 'sucker' for such heartwarming moments. As PeeCee celebrates her mom Madhu Chopra's birthday, she shared a video to make her day more special. This video instantly put a smile on our faces, as it features some unseen 'nani-natni' moments that are just unmissable.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a video that was a compilation of all the sweet moments she and her family spent with Madhu Chopra. The video begins with a picture of the actress planting a kiss on her mom's cheeks, followed by a couple of her snaps proving she is a style queen just like her daughter.

There are also several pictures of the 'nani' with her granddaughter Malti, which will grab all your attention. But what steals our heart is that moment when Madhu holds baby Malti close to her and takes her on a walk by the beach.

Sharing this video, Peecee captioned it as, "Happy birthday to the woman who dances to the beat of her own drum! Here's to many, many more. We love you so much nai nai."

Just a couple of hours back, Priyanka dropped gorgeous pictures of her with Malti and hubby Nick Jonas celebrating Father’s Day. The 2-year-old making a Father’s Day card for her rockstar dad was the cutest!

What made this post even more special was the actress’ caption that read, “He makes our dreams come true every day.. The light of our lives, we love you so much Gaga, Happy Father’s Day to the best of the best.”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was busy working on her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli for SSMB 29. The film, which revisits the history of Kashi, features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that PeeCee has also been roped in for Krrish 4 to reprise her role of Priya Mehra.