What Happened Between Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal? Find Out How the Lockdown Romance Ended in Divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma first connected in mid-2020 during online dance classes that quickly turned into a real-life relationship. They announced their engagement on August 8, 2020, to an outpouring of social-media support and tied the knot in a lavish December 22, 2020 ceremony in Gurgaon.

Though they presented a united front—attending cricket matches and posting choreographed reels—their private disagreements began to surface behind the scenes. Keep reading to find out more.

Lockdown love takes flight

When Chahal chose to join Dhanashree’s Zoom dance sessions, neither could have predicted the depth of their relationship. By August 2020, the couple's engagement photo went viral almost instantly.

December of that year, the couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Gurgaon, becoming one of India’s most followed duos on social media. Fans embraced #YuziKiDhanashree as Instagram’s top power couple through 2021.

Diverging paths over home and career

By mid-2022, reports suggest the couple had begun living separately, as the first major rift emerged over their choice of residence. It’s speculated that Dhanashree wanted to establish herself in Mumbai’s entertainment scene, while Chahal was unwilling to leave his Haryana home and family.

Though neither party publicly confirmed this “Mumbai-Haryana” disagreement, insiders say it created an undercurrent of frustration from late 2020 onward.

Silent signals on social media

By 2023, fans noted a clear shift: couple posts disappeared, and both began sharing cryptic captions about new beginnings. One Instagram story from Chahal read “New life loading.” This appeared shortly before Dhanashree removed “Chahal” from her profile name in 2023.

As hints piled up, the digital clues only fueled speculation. This was especially the case when the couple unfollowed one another on Instagram. The speculated end then became a reality when the two were sighted at Bandra Family Court in February 2025.

The final separation

The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent—opting out of the usual six-month cooling-off requirement—and received an official decree on March 21, 2025. Since then, Chahal has dedicated himself to his cricket career, securing an ₹18 crore contract with Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree has expanded her dance and fitness brand. After four years under intense public scrutiny, the two have chosen an amicable ending.