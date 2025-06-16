YG Entertainment planning BLACKPINK's replacement? NEXT MONSTER trainees draw Rosé and Lisa comparisons

YG Entertainment has officially set its sights on launching a brand-new girl group. The gradual reveal of its members has already generated buzz across the K-pop industry. The company had confirmed plans for the debut of a four-member group on May 25.

They launched a teaser campaign under the project name NEXT MONSTER, aimed at introducing each trainee individually. Following the reveal of Evelli, the first member hailing from Australia, YG unveiled the second member on June 15: Chanya. She’s a 14-year-old trainee from Thailand. This strategic rollout is quickly drawing comparisons to the debut of BLACKPINK in 2016.

Advertisement

Meet Chanya

Chanya's official profile revealed that she has undergone intensive training under YG Entertainment for 2 years and 8 months. She will assume the role of vocalist within the group. Despite her young age, Chanya is fluent in Thai, English, and Korean. Her introductory video, which featured clips of her vocal performance, has garnered widespread attention.

YG's 'Thai Line' continues to grow

With Chanya now officially part of the lineup, YG Entertainment has strengthened its 'Thai line.' She joins the ranks of BLACKPINK's Lisa and BABYMONSTER members Chiquita and Pharita. This pattern of recruiting Thai talent has become a defining feature of YG's recent artist rosters.

Social media was flooded with positive reactions following Chanya's reveal. Many Thai fans expressed pride in seeing another representative from their country receive a platform in one of Korea's biggest entertainment agencies.

Rising concerns over idol age

Despite the positive fanfare, Chanya's age has sparked a considerable wave of concern. At just 14 years old, she is one of the youngest trainees to be introduced in a major group debut.

Advertisement

Many netizens questioned whether the competitive and often high-pressure environment of the industry is suitable for someone still in early adolescence. Online discussions highlighted the emotional and physical toll that young idols can experience. Critics urged agencies like YG to reconsider the debut age of their trainees.

Is YG trying to recreate BLACKPINK’s formula?

The reveal of Chanya has also reignited comparisons between the upcoming group and BLACKPINK. Fans have pointed out similarities between the two groups. Notably, Evelli, like BLACKPINK’s Rosé, is Australian, and Chanya, like Lisa, is from Thailand.

Some online users speculated that YG may be intentionally recreating the composition and international appeal that helped BLACKPINK achieve massive success. These comparisons have sparked mixed reactions. Some fans are excited about the familiar blueprint. Others argue that the new group should be allowed to forge its own identity without being held to the standard of their predecessors.

Advertisement

Anticipation grows for debut details

YG has yet to announce the official name of the new girl group or its debut date. However, with two members revealed and two more to go, fans are eagerly watching every update in the NEXT MONSTER series. Whether they will follow in the footsteps of BLACKPINK or carve out a fresh path remains to be seen.

Are you excited for YG’s NEXT MONSTER girl group debut? With YG Entertainment unveiling the first two members of its upcoming girl group under the NEXT MONSTER project, buzz is building fast. As anticipation grows, we want to know, are you looking forward to their official debut? Absolutely! Can’t wait to see what they bring Curious, but waiting to see the full lineup Not sure yet, too early to tell No, not really interested

ALSO READ: Boy group NEXT MONSTER to debut as a quintet? YG Ent slams use of 8 AI-generated videos with fake logo