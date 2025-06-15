Mom-to-be Kiara Advani has a message for Sidharth Malhotra on Father's Day: 'I already know our child is the luckiest'

As the world observes Father's Day today (June 15), many B-town celebs remembered their dads. This year, the day is extra special for Kiara Advani as she is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra. As the couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time, the actress penned a sweet note for him. She also treated fans with a series of candid glimpses of her dad, childhood memories, and her father-in-law.

The first slide shows Kiara finding solace in her dad's arms, and the latter is seen planting a sweet peck on her forehead. The photo is followed by the Kabir Singh actress's childhood photo, in which she is enjoying a fun time with her father and little brother.

Furthermore, the mom-to-be posted a heartwarming photo featuring her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, and his father. The image appears to have been taken without their knowledge, as it seems quite natural and candid.

However, what catches our attention is the last slide, which is all things love and pure. It shows the couple cutting a cake as they celebrate the start of a new chapter in their lives. The 'Oh Baby' and floral decoration of the cake are just beautiful.

In the caption, the 33-year-old writes, "To the man who raised me with patience, strength, and so much love, You will always be my first hero… and probably the only person who still answers my calls on the first ring."

Furthermore, the War 2 actress adds, "To the man who raised my husband, thank you for shaping the man I get to build a life with. And to my husband, who's about to become a dad, I already know our child is the luckiest Happy Father's Day to the incredible dads in my life."

On the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. She is also entering the horror-comedy universe with the movie titled Shakti Shalini.

