Father's Day: Karan Johar calls his decision to be 'Single parent' emotionally satisfying, 'I celebrate myself...'

As the world celebrates Father's Day today (June 15), many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to reflect on the bond with their dads. Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about his decision to become a single parent and referred to it as the 'emotionally satisfying decision.' Throwing light on the equation he shares with his kids, Yash and Roohi, Johar joyfully shared his experience of embracing fatherhood.

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old posted a heartwarming picture with his kids. The collage featured him posing with Yash and Roohi, having fun and sharing smiles as they posed for the photo. In the caption, KJo expressed, "Some decisions are impulsive, some decisions are strategised and some are just blessed…. My decision to be a single parent has been the single most emotionally satisfying decision I could have ever made… the answer to my every prayer to the universe…."

Further, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director disclosed how he was advised to read books, listen to podcasts, and speak to other parents for guidance. He added that each parent's journey, particularly a single parent's, is truly unique and needs to be dealt with with personal instinct. Stressing that parenthood never sticks to a set of rules, Karan highlighted that his instincts guided him throughout.

"I know I will falter, fumble and fall…. But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise…. Today I celebrate myself … for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash… they filled a deep void and created some more space for love in my aura and heart," concluded Karan Johar.

On the other hand, the celebrated filmmaker also posted an emotional note remembering his late father, Yash Johar. Dropping a heartfelt message about his legacy and life lessons, Karan expressed gratitude to his dad. He also shared a black and white picture with his father, seemingly taken on a set. An excerpt from KJo's caption read, "Thank you for giving me the courage to feel deeply. Thank you for giving me the courage to show these feelings on the biggest screens possible."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Is there ego clash between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh? Karan Johar spills truth