Mira Rajput's easy 5-step facial massage routine for natural glow without any product

Mira Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, has always been admired for her radiant skin and natural beauty. While she keeps her skincare routine simple, one secret she swears by is facial massage. In a video on her YouTube channel, Mira shared a step-by-step guide for easy facial massage. It’s simple enough for you to do at home, while also promising to tone, lift, and brighten your face. Here’s how you can achieve the celebrity-level glow in just a few minutes.

Advertisement

Step 1: Warm-Up Massage

Begin by applying your favorite facial oil or serum. Rub it between your palms to warm it up. Gently press your knuckles into your neck and glide upwards to your face. Slowly massage your cheeks with soft circular motions. According to Mira, this step prepares your skin for massage and helps absorb the product better.

Step 2: Jawline Massage

Use your index fingers to apply gentle backward strokes along your jawline. Start from the chin and move outward. Then, hold your chin and massage around the mouth area. This helps tone the jawline and firm up the surrounding muscles.

Watch Mira Rajput’s complete facial massage video here:

Step 3: Cheek Massage

Place your fingers gently on your forehead to anchor your hands. Then, use your thumbs to massage the cheek area. Switch to your knuckles and press gently from the inside of your cheeks outward. Mira lists out the benefits of this step and mentions that not only does it reduce puffiness but also enhances blood flow and skin elasticity.

Advertisement

Step 4: Under-Eye Massage

The under-eye area can often appear tired or puffy due to screen exposure and stress. Fix your thumb on your upper cheek, then use your knuckles to gently roll along the under-eye region. Mira further mentions that this movement helps reduce dark circles and puffiness and makes the eyes appear more refreshed.

Step 5: Neck and Shoulder Massage

Don’t forget your neck and shoulders, these areas hold a lot of tension. As Mira Rajput shows in the video, use both hands to massage your neck in upward strokes.

Mira believes that when done regularly, facial massage can transform your skin. She also mentions that it improves circulation, detoxifies the skin, and gives it a natural lift. So, if you’re looking for a simple addition to your skincare routine, try Mira Rajput’s facial massage.

ALSO READ: Couple pose ideas to steal from Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s vacation diaries