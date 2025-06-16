Justin Bieber Abandons Friend Over Anger Conflict and Blames of Projecting Insecurities: ‘Life is Hard…’

Justin Bieber is never not in the news. Now the Baby singer is keeping it real about losing friends who do not understand him, and is cutting off those who think he’s ‘lashing out’. In a new Instagram update on June 15, the star shared details of a conversation with an unnamed friend whom he has since seemingly blocked after they retaliated to his anger.

Justin Bieber Cuts Off Unfavorable Friend

The 31-year-old star shared a series of screenshots with his fans on Sunday to update them about his life as someone who takes no bad vibes from those around him. In the text messages, the singer started off saying, “I will never suppress my emotions for someone”, and “Conflict is part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me,” making clear case for his boundaries and expectations from his friends.

“My anger is a response to pain I have been thru,” he added. “Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean.”

Justin Bieber’s Friend Reveals What Caused the Conflict

According to the messages, Justin Bieber's friend in question was worried about the singer’s anger issues and tried to calm him down, “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.” However, the What Do You Mean? singer was taking none of it, declaring their friendship as officially over, and celebrated their short-lived relationship.

Soon, he confirmed that the friendship was dead and clarified that he had ‘good friends’ who would respect his boundaries as a person.

That, however, wasn’t the end of his blame game, as the star reshared his post on his Instagram stories, demanding that people don’t ask him if he was doing okay. “I don’t do that to you because I know how hard life is for all of us.” He went on to further his claims with, “It’s hard. Lets encourage our people not project our insecurities onto one another.”

These updates follow a series of posts on Father’s Day where Justin Bieber announced that he’s a dad who’s ‘not to be f-cked with’ and shared moments with his son, Jack Blues Bieber.

