Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s luxury in Ranchi: From intricate artwork on walls to patio and bike collection, peek into Thala’s dream residence

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, or as the fans know him, Mahi, has been playing cricket for the past two decades. Following his retirement from two formats of the sport in 2020, the athlete has continued to captain the IPL team, Chennai Super Kings.

Amid the success and the victories, the former captain of the India Cricket team has managed to build his dream house in Ranchi, where he has settled with his wife, Sakshi, and daughter, Ziva.

The luxurious mansion away from the metropolitan cities speaks volumes in terms of comfort and Dhoni’s simple yet elegant taste in design.

M.S. Dhoni’s luxurious residence in Ranchi

Dhoni’s residence in his hometown is called Kailashpati, with a spacious living room having intricately designed walls. The sitting area also has some of the intricately designed walls, with one of them having a huge mirror installed.

The cricketer and his wife, Sakshi, have opted for muted tones, like grey, yellow, and white, to give a comfortable feeling to them as well as the guests who arrive.

The lights in the house are also soothing, and a blue painting in the residence catches the eye immediately as one enters the house. Moreover, the mansion is designed in such a way that it allows an ample amount of light. The family of three has also installed a flat-screen TV opposite the sofas.

Additionally, the bedrooms in the former captain’s house are designed in the palette of beige and gold. The bedroom in the mansion has a brown headboard, spongy bedding, and golden decor all over. The cricketer has also installed a TV on the wall opposite the bed.

Meanwhile, Mahi often spends time in his backyard, as seen in the multiple Instagram pictures uploaded. The lawn outside of the living area is huge, with a wooden patio, providing elegance to the naturalistic view. The cricketer spends time out with his dogs and even his family.

In addition to the huge mansion, Dhoni has also installed a two-story garage to keep his collection of bikes. According to the reports, Thala is quite fond of his motorbikes and has more than 70 of them.

