IGP Hosts Mumbai’s Sweetest Cake Fest, Uniting Bakers and Dessert Lovers

Mumbai, June 09, 2025: Mumbai’s dessert scene hit a new high on Sunday, June 8, as IGP, a global D2C multi-category gifting platform, hosted the first-ever IGP Cake Fest, a vibrant celebration of baking, creativity, and community at Versova Social. Aptly called “The Sweetest Scene in Your City,” the event brought together baking talent, dessert lovers, and some serious sugar-fueled fun. With over 2 Mn cakes delivered annually and a stronghold in the category, IGP continues to shape how India celebrates with cake, making this fest a natural extension of its leadership in the space.

At the heart of the fest was the highly anticipated “Battle of the Bakers”, where top home bakers competed for the ₹1 Lakh grand prize and the chance to feature their winning cake on igp’s online platform with 5 million users. After an intense and mouthwatering showcase of skill and creativity, the event saw a wide range of innovative and visually stunning cakes, making it a tough call for the judging panel to choose just one winner.

Among 40 shortlisted participants, Trashika Dsena emerged as the standout baker, taking home the title and a sweet reward to match. The audience also had their say, voting live at the venue for the Popular Choice Award, which was won by Jill Shah.

Celebrity chef Natasha Gandhi, known for her appearance on MasterChef India, presided over the judging panel and shared valuable feedback with the finalists. Comedian Shreeja Chaturvedi had the crowd in splits with a live stand-up set, adding just the right dash of humor to balance the sugar rush.

Visitors indulged in dessert tastings, interactive photo ops, fun zones, and exclusive giveaways, making it a true playground for the sweet-toothed.

“The response was overwhelming,” said Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO of IGP. “Our aim was to spotlight India’s growing baking culture and build a real community around it and IGP Cake Fest turned out to be the perfect platform.”

“IGP Cake Fest wasn’t just about cakes, it was about connection, celebration, and community. And judging by the turnout and smiles, Mumbai was more than ready for it.” Natasha Gandhi, a celebrity chef, further added.

With an unforgettable mix of talent, taste, and togetherness, IGP Cake Fest wasn’t just a celebration of baking, it was a celebration of community. From rising bakers to seasoned creators and dessert enthusiasts, the event brought everyone under one roof for a great evening. As IGP continues to champion creativity and craft in the gifting and celebrations space, Cake Fest marks just the beginning of many more joyful gatherings to come.

About IGP:

With offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai, IGP is one of the largest D2C gifting product companies. IGP, International Gifts Platform, is known for its extensive range and offers one of the best-curated collections of festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods, and personalized products. IGP manufactures its own products and sells them through its own website. IGP’s products are also available on other marketplaces. The brand has a global footprint with customers spanning 100+ countries and 1000+ cities in India and has created over 20 million stories of love and joy so far.

