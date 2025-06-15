Alia Bhatt visits a clinic; clicked entering her car in heavy Mumbai rains

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented personalities in the Bollywood industry. Apart from her acting stints, she often grabs eyeballs owing to her fashion choices and lifestyle ethics. She recently stepped out in the city, and the shutterbugs caught her coming out of a clinic in Bandra, Mumbai.

Whether it’s about owning the red carpet or turning heads in casual wear, Alia never fails to make a statement — and the latest sighting was no exception.

The Love and War actress was seen coming out of a clinic. It seemed like she wore a loose white sweatshirt that featured a hoodie and kept her hair open. With no heavy makeup and basic ensembles, she appeared to be in a hurry.

Alia Bhatt also sported a white cap and rushed into her car as it was raining. While the shutterbugs kept calling her, there was no reaction from her side.

Alia Bhatt's second pregnancy rumors

For the uninitiated, it was during the 2025 Cannes event that pictures from the event sparked curiosity about Alia expecting a second child with Ranbir Kapoor. Soon after the actress shared photos from the Cannes Film Festival, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that from certain angles, Bhatt appeared to be pregnant.

In 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embarked on a new journey as parents, welcoming their first child, a daughter. Shedding light on how the little munchkin got her name, Alia said that she and Ranbir asked their families to suggest both boy and girl names. During her appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast, the actress shared, "There were multiple boy names and multiple girl names, and we really liked one boy name."

The actress further stated that Neetu Kapoor came up with the little girl's name, saying that it would go well with the boy's name if they ever welcome a baby boy.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra. She is currently shooting for her upcoming movie, Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. Reportedly, both actresses will have a special dance number in the film. Moreover, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in her kitty, slated to hit the screens during Eid 2026. The romantic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as the two main leads.

