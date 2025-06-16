BTS' Jimin revealed to have been esteemed rifle squad leader in military by 'proud' fellow soldier, fans call him 'GOAT'

BTS ARMY was absolutely thrilled as more information about Jimin's military training and achievements came to light. Individuals claiming to be Jimin's fellow soldiers in the military shared the impressive details on social media. They expressed their admiration for the multi-talented artist and shared how proud they were to have trained alongside him. Fans were overjoyed upon learning about it and praised his humility for not publicly boasting about it.

Jimin served as a rifle squad leader in the military

On YouTube, a recent post about Jimin's military accomplishments drew significant attention. The reason for the same was that in the comment section, alleged squadmates of the BTS member elaborated on his achievements. Those individuals claimed that Jimin demonstrated exceptional responsibility handling skills, notably by taking on the role of a rifle squad leader.

"I was in the same unit too — Jimin was an artilleryman and even became a squad leader," the comment read.

Another individual wrote, “I also served in the 5th Division artillery unit, and for some reason this just makes me proud Thanks. Major Jimin.”

The way the duo addresses him as a squad leader and Major shows their reverence towards him. The artist, thus, added yet another enviable achievement to his rack and won more hearts during his military service.

Check out fan reactions to Jimin serving as a rifle squad leader

Fans were thrilled by the news and expressed their pride in stanning the K-pop star. They praised the Like Crazy singer's humility for keeping his remarkable accomplishments under wraps. According to them, it revealed the artist's down-to-earth nature, and as a result, their love for him grew stronger.

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "he (Jimin) is such a humble person because he didn't boast about everything he had achieved, he wanted to go out as a normal soldier, and he knew that we would surely find sooner or later."

They exclaimed, "God, how could we not love him!!?" Another stated, "We seriously couldn't be more proud each day!" and labelled him as "the GOAT."

A third mentioned that the fans should share the information on Weverse and let Jimin know they found out about his leadership role in the military and were extremely proud of him.

