Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun’s GOOD BOY Ep 7-8 OTT Release: Date, plot, when and where to watch, what to expect and more

With its high-energy action and talented cast, the latest episode of GOOD BOY has once again left fans thoroughly entertained and eager for more. The popular K-drama stars Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun.

It continues its strong momentum with Episode 6, which premiered today, June 15, 2025. Viewers across the globe are now looking forward to what comes next, and thankfully, the wait isn’t too long.

Advertisement

Here's when Episodes 7 and 8 will drop

Following its usual weekend pattern, GOOD BOY will release Episode 7 on Saturday, June 21, and Episode 8 on Sunday, June 22. The drama follows a 16-episode format, airing two new episodes every week until its conclusion on July 20, 2025.

The series initially premiered on May 31, 2025, and has already built a strong global following. It's all thanks to its mix of comedy, crime-fighting action, and emotionally charged moments.

Streaming platforms and timing

Korean viewers can tune in to GOOD BOY on major streaming platforms, including Netflix and Disney+. The series airs at 22:30 or 22:40 KST, depending on the region. Meanwhile, fans in India and other international regions can stream new episodes every weekend on Amazon Prime Video at 7:10 PM IST.

This international release strategy has helped the drama gain momentum with fans far beyond South Korea. It contributes to its growing popularity on social media platforms.

What GOOD BOY is all about

Advertisement

GOOD BOY brings a refreshing twist to the typical police procedural. The story centers on a unique government initiative that recruits retired national athletes into the police force. This gives them a second chance to serve their country in a completely new way.

The drama follows this newly formed team, comprising former champions from various sports, as they take on corruption and threats to public safety. Using their athletic skills, discipline, and mental toughness, these former stars trade podiums for police badges. They bring an unconventional but effective style to law enforcement.

Meet the cast

At the forefront of the series is Park Bo Gum, who plays Yoon Dong Ju. He plays a former sports icon with a sense of justice and unwavering resolve. Starring alongside him is Kim So Hyun as Ji Han Na, a quick-witted, fearless investigator who balances logic with heart. Her no-nonsense attitude and natural leadership skills make her a force within the group.

Advertisement

The ensemble cast also features:

Oh Jung Se as Min Ju Young,

Lee Sang Yi as Kim Jong Hyun,

Heo Sung Tae as Go Man Sik,

Tae Won Seok as Shin Jae Hong.

Together, they form an unlikely but powerful team that quickly wins viewers over with both humor and heart.

How did you find Episode 6 of GOOD BOY? The squad is heating up and the tension is real! From Park Bo Gum’s power moves to Kim So Hyun’s sharp instincts, Episode 5 gave us a wild ride. But what did YOU think? Vote now and let us know how you're feeling! Peak drama + comedy = perfection! Loving the character chemistry I need Episode 6 right now! A bit slow, but I’m sticking with it

ALSO READ: Park Bo Gum's GOOD BOY surpasses Our Unwritten Seoul by tiny ratings margin, will it match Heavenly Ever After's success? Find out