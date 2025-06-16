K-dramas to watch on OTT this week, June 16-22: Kang Hoon's Hunter With a Scalpel to Yoon Hyun Soo's I Am a Running Mate

The third week of June features several exciting new series line-ups, ranging in various genres, including crime thrillers like Hunter With a Scalpel, as well as series like I Am a Running Mate and Salon de Holmes for light entertainment. These dramas span a broad spectrum, from sweet high drama and comedy pangs to dark and gripping plots, ensuring there's something for every mood.

Additionally, fans can look forward to new episode releases of ongoing dramas like Our Unwritten Seoul, The First Night with the Duke, GOOD BOY, and more.

New premieres

Hunter With a Scalpel

Starring Kang Hoon, Park Ju Hyun, and Park Yong Woo, this crime thriller is about a forensic pathologist who discovers her long-presumed dead father is still alive and committing murders. The series premieres on June 16 on Disney+ or U+ Mobile TV.

Salon de Holmes

Featuring Lee Si Young and Jung Young Joo, it revolves around four women in a residential apartment complex who team up to solve their community's problems. The comedy drama will release on June 16 on ENA.

I Am a Running Mate

Starring Yoon Hyun Soo, Hong Hwa Yeon, and Choi Woo Sung, it follows a model student who runs for the student council's vice president, to revamp his image after an incident earns him an embarrassing nickname. The high school drama premieres on June 19 on TVING.

Ongoing K-dramas

Besides the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing series will be back with new episodes as well. Check the list below:

Second Shot at Love

In the finale, Gong Myung might finally help Sooyoung overcome her alcohol addiction, and the two will receive their happily ever after. Watch episodes 11 and 12 on June 16 and 17 on Viki.

The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun

In episodes 6-10, single mother Jang Shin Young will embark on a quest for justice for her daughter by seeking revenge against a powerful chaebol family. Watch it on June 16-20 on Kocowa.

Our Movie

In episodes 3 and 4, a terminally ill struggling actress (Jeon Yeo Been) and a director (Namkoong Min) will begin to fall for each other while working on a movie together. Watch it on June 20 and 21 on Wavve. Korean viewers can also stream it on Disney+.

Spring of Youth

In episode 8, Ha Yoo Joon and Park Ji Hu will draw nearer, and Lee Seung Hyub will find himself still pining for her amid his dazzling stardom. Watch it on June 18 on SBS or Viki.

The First Night with the Duke

In episodes 3 and 4, Ok Taecyeon will show his jealous and cute side as Seohyun shows interest in another man. Watch it on June 18 and 19 on Viki.

Oh My Ghost Clients

In episodes 7 and 8, Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, and Cha Hak Yeon will attempt to solve a case that will shake them to the core. Watch it on June 20 and 21 on Netflix, Viki, Kocowa, or Wavve.

GOOD BOY

In episodes 7 and 8, a serious illness might wreck Park Bo Gum's dreams of a happy future with Kim So Hyun. Catch it on June 21 and 22 on Prime Video. Korean viewers can also watch it on Netflix, Disney+, or TVING.

Our Unwritten Seoul

In episodes 9 and 10, Park Bo Young's twin characters will experience a fallout, and the younger sibling's relationship with Park Jinyoung will deepen. Watch it on June 22 and 23 on Netflix.

