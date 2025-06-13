Who is Shaquille O’Neal’s girlfriend? Know all about NBA star’s relationships and marriage with Shaunie Henderson

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest NBA players and is known for emerging victorious in four NBA championships.

Apart from his records in the basketball games, the athlete has also often made headlines for his relationships over the years.

According to the reports, O’Neal is reportedly dating Annie Ilonzeh, following his breakup with his former fiancée, Nicole Alexander, in 2013.

As for the athlete’s alleged girlfriend, Ilonzeh has made a mark in the Hollywood industry, as she has appeared in notable titles like Charlie’s Angels, S.W.A.T., and Till Death Do Us Apart, among others.

In addition to his current dating life, O’Neal was also married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002, till 2009. The athlete is also a father of six children.

Shaquille O’Neal’s relationships and children

Before meeting with his now ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, in 1996, Shaquille O’Neal was in a relationship with Arnetta Yardborough.

While the relationship between the two had been brief, the NBA star went on to welcome his first daughter, Taahira O’Neal, in July 1996. Shaunie also gave birth to her first child, Myles, in 1997.

The athlete then met with Henderson in the same year as his daughter was born, and the spark flew between the duo immediately. The couple, after dating for a couple of years, announced the birth of their son, Shareef Rashaun, in 1998.

Moreover, they also welcomed their second child, Amirah Sanaa O’Neal, in 2001. A year and four kids later, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony.

In conversation with People Magazine at the time, O’Neal’s mother, Lucille, revealed, "Seeing the two of them together and in love is what every mother dreams of for her child."

The former partners announced the birth of their fifth child, Shaqir Rashaun, in 2003, and welcomed their sixth child, Me’arah Sanaa, in 2006.

Despite showing a happy family on the outside, the problems began to linger, and O’Neal and Henderson filed for a split in 2009.

Later in his memoir, which was released in 2011, the NBA star admitted to having cheated on his then-wife. He stated, “At one time, my ex-wife, Shaunie and I were happy, but I admit it, I was a guy.” He further mentioned, “I was a guy with too many options. Choosing to be with some of those women.”

Following the separation from Henderson, the NBA player went on to be in a relationship with the reality TV star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander. The duo began to date in 2010, and got engaged in 2012. However, the exes split in 2013, and the latter has been with Lucky Whitehead since 2017.

Meanwhile, neither Shaquille O’Neal nor Ilonzeh has confirmed their relationship in public.

