Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s private conversation during their Stanley Cup outing revealed

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were snapped on their Stanley Cup date on Friday. The couple, who have been in a relationship since July 2023, stepped out in complementary outfits, making the camera turn to them often in the midst of the game.

As the lens panned on the duo, they were seen having conversations, making the fans curious about what they were talking about.

To hose down the curiosity of the fans, the lip-reading expert, NJ Hickling, revealed that the NFL star and the Bad Karma crooner were discussing their outfits for an upcoming event, as per the Daily Mail.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s conversations at the Stanley Cup revealed

With Travis and Taylor enjoying the game of hockey in their red and beige ensembles, the NFL star went on to show some jackets to his beau for approval. According to the lip reader, Kelce said to the musician, “cause I’m big, they’re quite good jackets. It’ll be tailored and has a hat and everything.”

Taylor went on to react as she said, “That’s crazy.” Kelce seemed to have pulled up something else on his phone and showed it to the Grammy-winning singer, who said, “Oh wow.”

Furthermore, the Kansas City Chiefs star goes on to ask his girlfriend sitting next to him, “Do you want that?” to which Swift responds, “You’d look like a movie star.”

Kelce concludes by saying, “That looks like the perfect one.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spend time together in Florida

The NFL star and Swift were spotted in the stands of the Stanley Cup game, days after the duo showed up at a wedding together in Florida. The couple’s appearance at the ceremony sparked speculation of the duo being secretly married too, following the name on the card, which read, “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”

The source close to the celebrity couple revealed to US Weekly, “Florida has been the perfect escape for them. Taylor has been coming and going to Florida and is still spending a lot of her time in NYC.”

They further added that Taylor “is trying to spend as much time with him as she can by going to Boca. They are doing stuff separately out of necessity because of his training, but when they find time to connect, it’s intentional and meaningful.”

On the sports front, Travis Kelce is currently training for his upcoming season in the NFL.

