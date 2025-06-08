What is the story behind Labubu doll? Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and BLACKPINK's Lisa are obsessed with them

The Internet and celebrities seem to be wooed by the wide-eyed, broad-eared, and furry plush toys going by the name of Labubu. The appearance of these new toys on the market seems to have grabbed the attention of adults rather than just kids. Even celebs like Rihanna and Dua Lipa can’t seem to get their hands off them.

What is the Labubu doll?

The Labubu doll is a part of the brand by Kasing Lung, a Hong Kong-based designer, under his collection of plush toy monster elves. These are now marketed and sold exclusively at the China-based retailer Pop Mart. Labubu has, in fact, become no less than a mascot identifying this brand.

It was first introduced in 2015 as mere monster figurines. However, by 2019, it gained widespread fame after collaborating with a bigger retail brand.

What makes the Labubu different from other dolls?

The characteristic trait of the Labubu is its wide eyes, which grab attention almost immediately, as not many dolls possess this unique look. They have furry and round bodies and pointed ears. Nine sharp teeth and a mysterious smile make it all the more attractive.

Labubu figurines are often sold as part of mystery or blind boxes, and buyers have the option of randomly picking one up without knowing its contents. This has led to people enthusiastically purchasing more of these dolls.

Price of the Labubu dolls

More interestingly, the retailers have assured that every customer is likely to receive a new and unique Labubu doll, rather than one of the others. These boxes are priced at somewhere above 16 dollars USD.

History of the Labubu dolls

One of the most frequently asked questions about the viral Labubu dolls is whether they have any historical or cultural connection regarding their unique appearance. Well, it indeed contains influences from Nordic culture.

The creator of the Labubu doll, Kasing Lung, was raised in the Netherlands, and the doll, which is part of his created story series The Monsters, carries forward the legacy he grew up listening to as a child.

Do legends of elves inspire the Labubu doll?

Speaking with Hypebeast, the creator of the Labubu doll, Kasing Lung, opened up about how the figurines are often confused with creepy-looking elves.

Explaining whether his line of dolls is inspired by fairytale legends, he said, “I liked to read storybooks and was influenced by ancient European elf legends. There were no game consoles or computers, so I had to draw dolls with a pen, so I had the idea of painting fairy tales since I was a child.”

Labubu dolls and The Monster series

Besides being acquired as plush toys, the Labubu dolls have also been popularised as a part of the Monster series of stories. There are certain other members of this community, known as Zimomo, Mokoko, and Tycoco.

Labubu’s growing fame with BLACKPINK’s Lisa

The first instance of celebrity popularity occurred when BLACKPINK’s member Lisa flaunted adorable Labubu doll keychains on her bag. Her love for the cute figurine became a trendsetter in no time and went viral, inspiring many people around the globe to follow suit.

Rihanna and her Labubu affection

One of Rihanna’s recent appearances went viral on social media when the Barbadian singer was seen joining the trend of Labubu. Dressed in a blue hoodie, there was a pink Labubu doll keychain on her handbag, which stood out from the rest.

Dua Lipa’s assortment of Labubu charms

Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa also seems to be mesmerised by the Labubu doll charm. In one of her airport appearances, she was seen flaunting an assortment of these figurines hanging from her bag.

Kim Kardashian’s enviable collection of Labubu dolls

Speaking of Labubu doll love, Kim Kardashian has already proven she’s the ultimate connoisseur of the allegedly ‘creepy-looking’ figurines. In one of her posts on Instagram stories sometime back, the American socialite gave a peek into the collection of Labubu dolls she has with her.

