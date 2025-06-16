Justin Bieber Says He's Not to Be 'F-cked With' in Bizarre Father's Day Updates, Don't Miss Hailey Bieber's Cameo

Justin Bieber marked his first Father's Day in a way that got fans talking. The pop star shared a mix of heartfelt, confusing, and aggressive posts on Instagram, leaving many to wonder what message he was really trying to convey.

Over the course of a few hours, Justin Bieber posted around 15 times on his feed, many of them using middle finger emojis or sharp language. In one post, he wrote, "Happy daddy day to me u lil ho."

Another caption simply said, "quit f—ing with me. I'm really not the one." He also shared a close-up selfie with the message, "I'm a dad that's not to be f—ed with."

While the aggressive tone of his posts drew attention, some fans were especially concerned by the mix of emotions shown. In one Instagram story, Bieber silently shook his head with the text, "how I feel about you," written across the screen. The unclear message only added to the confusion among followers.

Here's why fans are concerned about Justin Bieber's Father's Day posts

Among the more positive posts, Justin included a photo of his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son Jack, sitting together at a keyboard. Even this moment came with a caption featuring a middle finger emoji.

He also showed off a flashy new Father's Day gift, a gold Artemis Puglia watch. In that post, he gave a shoutout to @skylrk and added that he had "made it home from a lil date night getaway."

Though he didn't explain the meaning behind the posts, fans are already connecting them to Bieber's recent online activity. In the past few weeks, he has shared emotional thoughts about 'transactional relationships' and pushed back at online criticism with messages like 'worry about yourself gramps.'

So far, Justin Bieber hasn't responded directly to the speculation. But the Father's Day posts have certainly added to the questions surrounding his current emotional state. As fans continue to support him and search for answers, Bieber's recent Instagram activity keeps the spotlight firmly on his next move.

