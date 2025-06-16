The Raja Saab Teaser review: Prabhas rules every minute of romantic horror-comedy tale bound by mystery and action

Prabhas has been busy with extensive projects at the moment. One of the busiest actors lately, all eyes are on his next big release, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. With a release date on December 5, 2025, the makers have kept audiences anxiously waiting for any new update.

And now they have unfurled the much-awaited teaser of the movie, and it's safe to say that the Rebel Star has again worked his magic on-screen.

Advertisement

The Raja Saab promises mystery served with comedy and romance

Prabhas rules the frame in every minute of the teaser of the upcoming romantic horror-comedy. The film’s premise is set against an abandoned palace identified by a life-size portrait of its last king, played by Sanjay Dutt.

The Rebel star grabs attention with his boyish charm that balances out the horror and mystery of the palace, while his witty one-liners and punchlines drive it home. His vintage looks do all the justice for the role as well.

Prabhas’ fees for The Raja Saab

According to a previous Siasat report, it is believed that Prabhas had significantly reduced his usual remuneration of Rs. 150 crores per film for The Raja Saab. As a result, he has bagged a paycheck of Rs. 100 crores for the Maruthi directorial.

However, these are only reports, and there has been no official confirmation from the actor’s team on this matter.

Advertisement

The Raja Saab’s delay from April 2025 release

The Raja Saab was earlier scheduled to release on April 10. However, fans were disappointed when it did not happen, and instead, the makers chose to reschedule the release of the much-anticipated movie.

The cause of the delay was incomplete VFX work, as suggested by the makers. And now the film will hit the big screens after a longer wait of almost 8 months.

Know the storyline of The Raja Saab

The plot of the film is said to present Prabhas in a very different avatar and kind of role. His first look from the movie has also garnered attention from fans, in which he can be seen sporting a rugged avatar.

Speaking of the storyline, the movie is said to showcase the life of a man who has been eyeing an ancestral property for far too long. However, as he proceeds with his plans, he realises that the place definitely has something that lies beyond the eye.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: AA22: Atlee reacts to accusations of copying American film Dune’s poster for Allu Arjun’s upcoming project