Who is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach Javier Mendez? AKA trainer sparks headlines for comment on Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC rank jump

Khabib Nurmagomedov carved out an extraordinary legacy in MMA through his dominant run in the UFC’s lightweight division, retiring undefeated with a flawless 29-0 record. His coach, Javier Mendez, recently shared his thoughts on UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili’s leap in the pound-for-pound rankings, saying the two-spot jump was a ‘little too much’. Now, let’s take a look at all the details about Javier Mendez.

Who is Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez?

Khabib Nurmagomedov's primary coach Javier Mendez is the well-known head coach at the famous American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose. The two-time ISKA kickboxing world champion winner, Javier has trained several MMA fighters including Khabib, Islam Makhachev, Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold, and many more.

Meanwhile, after retiring in 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov also began providing coaching at AKA and has been the main strategist behind the success of elite fighters like Khabib, Islam Makhachev, and others. He is working closely with Mendez to support and train his teammates. Apart from them, he is also training his cousins.

So, though Khabib Nurmagomedov plays a significant mentor and cornerman role for his team post-retirement, the primary coaching duties are being seen by Javier Mendez, head coach at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA).

Meanwhile, while appearing on the recent episode of the Javier & Mo Show on YouTube, Javier Mendez opened up on UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, who holds the No. 2 spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, right behind dominant lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

He shared, “That's a little too much of a jump because, you know, (Illia) Topuria didn't discredit himself by his last performance. But Merab (was) impressive. But Topuria, his performances were great too.”

He also opened up about Ilia Topuria, who currently holds the No. 4 spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. Praising his dominance, Mendez said, “He destroyed everybody, you know. And then how he destroyed Max (Holloway). (But Dvalishvili) looked good. He looked good.”

