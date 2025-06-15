41-year-old Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth: Is he among world's top 10 richest men?

As of 2025, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and co-founder of the revolutionary social networking platform Facebook, has secured the place of one of the wealthiest individuals in the world. Under his leadership, Meta has had an excellent year, and its share price has increased by 70%. Be it for his alleged MMA cage fight with Elon Musk or his various tech ventures, the business magnate is always making headlines.

Mark so effortlessly dismisses his billionaire status and is often captured wearing a plain denim and grey t-shirt combo. Let’s take a look at how he has embraced a humble way of life and makes the most of his day.

A Sneak Peek into Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth & Minimalistic Lifestyle

A native of New York, Mark’s journey to success wasn’t a bed of roses. He attended Harvard University but had to leave during his sophomore year to focus on his startup project. He launched Facebook as a joint venture with his roommates in 2004. However, miscommunications happened, and he had to face countless hurdles to take his tech company to new heights.

Mark met his wife, Priscilla, while attending university, and the couple tied the knot in 2012. Last year, his wealth jumped by USD 78 billion. According to Forbes, Mark Zuckerberg’s current net worth is estimated at USD 235.7 billion.

His daily routine is quite similar to that of any other 9-to-5 employee. He has incorporated the necessary lifestyle changes to power through a hectic day. After getting up at 8 in the morning, the first thing he does is check Facebook to get updates on world news. He gets “punched in the stomach” with the inundation of texts from his connections. He then heads straight to the gym.

Zuckerberg works out at least three times a week to “reset” himself. In the past, he focused on running, but recently, he has shifted his focus to jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts (MMA). Over the years, he has developed several hobbies, including surfing, raising cattle, learning Mandarin, and reading.

The 40-year-old tech mogul is pretty transparent about his lifestyle choices. From eliminating time-consuming habits like planning his outfits every day to incorporating various forms of martial arts into his fitness regimen, he is setting an example as one of the most inspiring CEOs.

Despite encountering a turbulent journey, one thing that has stayed consistent throughout the years is his humble nature and dedication toward leading a healthy and unostentatious lifestyle. And this has made him one of the top 10 richest men in the world.

